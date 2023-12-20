Movistar Plus+ announced just a few days ago the new content for its TV platform. Among the big changes, there was not only the option to remove Disney+ and place it as a separate pack. From now on, you can hire your new pack Total Fiction with content from SkyShowtime and Warner Bros. And the best of all is that to promote this package, Movistar has put a discount for 12 months.

In recent days, we have witnessed the great revolution of the Movistar TV service. Now added to its catalogue: SkyShowtime, Warner Bros content and, starting in spring 2024, Max (which replaces HBO Max).

For this reason, since December 15, 2023, when contracting a miMovistar TV package, you can see the new Total Fiction pack with productions from SkyShowtime, Warner Bros. on up to 7 exclusive film and series channels .

The Total Fiction pack with a discount

With the help of SkyShowtime and Warner Bros., Movistar Plus+ already has a new Total Fiction package. A pack in which you can enjoy the following:

Film premieres: A great title will be released every week. With films like 'Campeonex' and 'The Life of Brianeitor', 'Barbie', 'Spider-man: Crossing the Multiverse' and 'Oppenheimer'.

Classic cinema.

highly successful series: 7 new releases every month. You can watch series like 'Friends', 'Big Bang Theory', 'Frasier' and 'HAPPY VALLEY'; 'Poker Face', 'Yellowstone', 'Gotham Knight' and 'The Messiah'. Or some of the highest-grossing sagas such as Fast and Furious, Transformers, Harry Potter, the Minions Saga or the Gru Saga. AND children's content: titles such as Paw Patrol: the movie, Super Mario Bros (the movie), the Henry Danger series or the SpongeBob SquarePants series.

The most important thing of all is that, to welcome this new pack, it can now be purchased at a discount. If the usual price is €16 per month, you can get for €13.60 per month for 1 year. This promotion is available until January 14, 2024 and can only be enjoyed once per customer.

In addition to this, it must be taken into account that, as of January 2, Disney+ joins the a la carte channels that can be optionally added to this Total Fiction package and also to the Total Fiction with Netflix.

Other discounted miMovistar packages

In addition to the discount for the Movistar Plus+ Total Fiction pack, There are 2 more packages with a discount:

Disney+: you are free of additional cost until December 31, 2023. Afterwards, it can be contracted for €1.99 per month for 3 months. Starting from the fourth month, the rate increases to €4 per month if you have contracted any of these packs: Total Fiction, Fiction Selection, Total, Total Plus, Premium or Total Cinema in Mimovistar or Fusion. Otherwise, the price will be €8.99 per month. Includes 2 simultaneous playbacks and Full HD video quality.

total sports: stays at €16.15 per month for 1 year, then goes up to €19 per month. This pack includes: women's soccer, MotoGP World Cup, Formula 1, the Endesa League, NBA, rugby and NFL, Golf and all tennis tournaments.