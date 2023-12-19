The moment of truth is approaching for lovers of Movistar F1 Plus+. The blue operator's television platform is beginning to eliminate exclusive channels for this motor sport that is so followed around the world. And among them is the channel DAZN F1 4K, located on dial 442 of the operator's decoder. The reason? On December 31 of this year the agreement between both companies to share the rights to Formula 1 ends.

Although it had already been seen since the end of September of this same year, it was not until the end of October when it was learned that DAZN would exclusively broadcast the Formula 1 in Spain for the next three years. That is, from the 2024 season to 2026.

What does this change mean? Well, Movistar and DAZN already They will no longer share F1 broadcasts or staffhence Movistar Plus+ has begun to eliminate the exclusive channels for this sport on its platform. In total there are 8 dials that are no longer available before December 31, the date on which the agreement between both companies ends.

DAZN F1 channels leave Movistar Plus+

Up to 8 DAZN F1 channels, including one in 4K, are those that disappear from the Movistar Plus+ dial grid. Just around the corner is the end of the agreement between DAZN and Movistar, which is why the operator has already made a move and has eliminated the following dials from its catalog:

DAZN F1 4K – dial 442, was available in the deco.

Dial 220: multi-camera for F1.

Dials 221 to 226: channels with camera signals for F1.

All this leads us to DAZN and Movistar Plus+ It does not seem that they are going to renew the agreement for this motor sport. So it could remain permanently on the sports streaming platform. At the moment, within the Movistar television packages there is still the possibility of enjoying all of Formula 1, since it is included in the following miMovistar packages:

Motor: with DAZN F1 for 10 euros per month.

Sports Total: with DAZN F1 for 16.15 euros per month for 12 months.

This brings us to the next point. And the operator's pay television still maintains the DAZN F1 channel on its dial grid. This movement makes it clear that it is difficult for a new agreement to be reached between both companies. This channel, for example, still has content and you can consult its programming. At least for now.

The next season of this competition does not start until March 2024. So there is still time to see if Movistar Plus+ and DAZN close an agreement and these channels are incorporated again. On the other hand, it should be noted that the next Formula 1 season will not have a 24/7 channel in Spain, as has been the case until now. In this case, it will be connected to the live broadcasts as happens on DAZN with the MotoGP competition. This movement seems to lead to the fact that if an agreement is reached, The races would be seen on Movistar's DAZN 1-4 channels.