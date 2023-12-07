The operator once again renews its Multi Cinema billboard, previously known as Clic channels. So from now on you have available the temporary dials that the telephone company renews as the months go by. And the best thing is not that, but that for the month of December he did not think twice and decided to replace all the channels. To be more exact, the 9 Multi Cinema channels from your catalogue.

Like every month, Movistar Plus+ It is changing its temporary lineup of channels that customers can enjoy when purchasing the movie package. However, it had been a long time since the operator’s television had committed to renewing each of these temporary channels. So it is very lucky for all those customers who want to spend the month of December enjoying the best cinema. And more at Christmas.

The new Multi Cinema channels

For December, Movistar Plus+ has not thought twice and completely renews the dials from 200 to 209 from your cinema pack. Therefore, every customer with this additional package for their pay television will have the opportunity to enjoy up to 9 different temporary Multi Cine channels (previously known as Clic Cine channels).

This is not something that usually happens every month. Typically, between 4-5 channels in total are replaced from your temporary dial grid from the Multi Cinema pack. However, it seems that for this Christmas, the operator wanted to surprise its users for the better and renew all the channels.

Here you have the complete list of Movistar Plus+ with the new ones Multi Cinema channels that you will be able to see throughout this month of December on its television platform:

Dial 200 Multi The + of the + of cinema by Multi Animation. Dial 201 Multi Lo + of family cinema instead of Multi History. Dial 202 Multi Lo + of action cinema by Multi Our cinema, ahead. Dial 203 Multi Lo + of comedy to replace Multi Woody Allen. Dial 204 Multi Lo + drama por Multi Halloween.

Dial 205 Multi Lo + of suspense cinema to replace Multi Sci-Fi. Dial 206 Multi Lo + of classic cinema by Multi Winds of the East. Dial 207 Multi Lo + of Spanish cinema by Multi Sagas and more sagas. Dial 208 Multi Lo + of Indie cinema to replace the Multi Ennio Morricone channel. Dial 209 Multi Lo + de lo + in series by Multi A docu, a movie.

There is no doubt that, in this way, the Spanish operator makes sure to put a good amount of new content facing Christmas. Therefore, all those Movistar Plus+ users who pay extra for the movie pack can now enjoy these new channels this month.

And remember that you can only enjoy these new Movistar Plus+ content from the operator’s decoder. Therefore, you have to forget about watching these temporary channels of Many Who from the operator’s application for smartphones, tablets or from your Smart TV. In any case, it is a good opportunity to watch a wide variety of movies or series of all types of genres.