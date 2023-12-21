We are heading towards 2024 in which everything can change when the merger of Orange and MásMóvil takes place and this new operator is the first in number of clients, but today blue, orange and red are the main dominators of a market in which low-cost seems to hit harder than the statistics say.

Movistar, Vodafone and Orange mobile lines

According to the latest data that the National Markets and Competition Commission has published in CNMCData, corresponding to the end of October 2023. Analyzing the mobile phone market shareMovistar, Vodafone and Orange represented 71% of the total mobile lines in the market.

This figure occurs even when the three operators have jointly lost 65,750 mobile lines compared to the previous month. Vodafone has once again been the one that has most accused the exodus of customers. This time, the red operator has a negative balance of 43,069 lines in 2023 in which it has not stopped losing customers. Orange is the second of the three with the worst results, having 20,466 fewer lines. As for Movistar, it has a negative result, but much more discreet than its two main competitors. It has only lost 2,215 lines.

Despite this loss of the three large national operators with the largest market share, the balance in mobile lines is positive, which shows that other operators are adding customers. Specifically, mobile telephony added 153,755 new mobile lines in October until reaching 59.3 million. This represents a growth of 3.2% year-on-year, also comparing it with the CNMC figures.

Fixed broadband results

This dominant position in mobile telephony is even more so in fixed broadband lines. In this case, the percentage between Movistar (33,94%), Orange (22,89%) y Vodafone (16,79%) exceeds 70% again. Specifically, it rises to 73.69% market share.

Adding the red operator is for comparative reasons, because in this case it is not the third operator in number of fixed broadband clients. That place is currently occupied by MásMóvil. The yellow operator currently has a market share of 18.89%. If MásMóvil finally becomes integrated into Orange through the merger pending approval, this would mean that In Spain only 7.50% is from other operators outside of the four main operators, something that, for example, clashes with the prices and massive deployment of Digi's own fiber, to cite the clearest example outside of those four operators.

Leaving aside the colors, fiber optic lines to the home also increased during the month of October, with 105,358 new high-speed Internet lines to place the total at 14.7 million. Compared to the same month last year, the year-on-year fiber growth has been 1.1 million lineswhich shows that there are many deployments in areas where previously it was necessary to depend on DSL technology, which has lost 0.4 million lines in one year.