Fiber optics are the most advanced connection technology. This offers us optimal performance with outrageous speeds and stability never seen before. However, it has a weak point that comes when it comes to providing wireless service through the WiFi. Luckily, there is a new solution that Movistar begins to market on Monday and that puts fiber in all the rooms of the house.

The blue operator has just announced that it “revolutionizes connectivity in the home with the launch of a new service that responds to the increase in traffic and the number of simultaneous devices in use.” To do this, it will make use of technology Fibra FTTR Movistar which ensures connectivity in every corner of the house with minimum latency and maximum speed. The good thing about all this is that it is done without work thanks to an extremely fine and invisible cable that preserves the aesthetics of each house.

Goodbye to WiFi, this is fiber throughout the house

Movistar explains to us that the Movistar FTTR Fiber service ensures total coverage in any corner of the house without the need to resort to WiFi repeaters or PLC devices that end up causing some problems. This technology allows the simultaneous use of multiple devices with minimal latency and maximum speeds up to 1 Gbps.

As we have already explained, the installation is carried out without any work using a simple, very thin transparent cable that adheres to any surface without affecting the aesthetics. The service will begin to be marketed this coming Monday, December 4, for existing miMovistar and Fusión customers in the communities of Madrid and Barcelona. The idea is to quickly expand it throughout the national territory.

The price will be 9.90 euros per month regardless of the rate we have contracted. In addition, a registration fee of 120 euros will be charged. The service has a duration of 24 months with a penalty of 100 euros. In case of withdrawal, the equipment must be returned. In the following video we can see the official announcement of Movistar’s FTTR fiber:

Oscar Candiles, B2C director of Telefónica Spain, explained that: “Movistar FTTR Fiber arrives to provide a connectivity experience like we had never imagined before, bringing the full potential of our fiber to any room in a home, always at maximum speed, with Full coverage and impeccable aesthetics. It is a pioneering solution that responds to users’ demand for ultra connectivity in every corner of their home to be able to study, work, play, watch series or movies… with maximum quality and without weak WiFi coverage points.”