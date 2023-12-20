iPhone 11, iPhone 11 PRO, iPhone 11 PRO Max, iPhone 12 Apple, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 PLUS, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel 8. If your Pixel doesn't appear, contact your carrier to confirm if it's compatible.

All Samsungs with Android 9 or higher can support these calling technologies.

13T, 13T Pro, Redmi 12, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro, 13, 13 Lite, 13 Pro, MI 10 5G, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 11 5G, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11T 5G, Mi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 12 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, MI10 Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Lite 5G, Mi 10T PRO 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 9, Mi 9 Lite, Redmi 10, Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10 5G, Redmi 10, Redmi 10C, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 9, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9C NFC, Redmi 9T, Redmi Note 10 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro , Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G,Redmi Note 9S y Redmi Note 9T 5G. Además de los POCO: M4, X3, X3 Pro, X5 y F3.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus, Moto G71 and Moto G9 Play. If you have another model, contact your operator.

OnePlus 7 Pro, 8, 8T, OnePlus 10 Pro, 11, Nord CE 2 5G, Nord 2, Nord 3, Nord 3 5G. If you have another model, call your company.

OPPO A54 5G, OPPO A94 5G, models of the OPPO Find X series and OPPO Reno series.

Realme 7 5G, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 5G, Realme GT 2 Neo, Realme GT 3T Neo, Realme GT 5, Realme GT 5 Master Edition y Realme Narzo 50 5G.

In case you have a newer mobile phone and your smartphone does not appear. By contacting Movistar and O2, they will confirm if they are compatible. Although, by following the steps that we will see below you will also be able to see if it can be activated for your smartphone.

How active?

To make VolTE callsInstead of using the usual coverage, you need to have a 4G/LTE compatible smartphone, in addition to being in an area with this mobile network coverage. Keep in mind that Movistar and O2 are two operators that offer this type of calls by default, but you need to have a compatible mobile phone and see if this function is activated:

On Android, you have to go to Settings > Network and Internet/Mobile networks > Mobile network/Network Mode > Preferred network type. Here you can choose the network (3G or 4G) and/or activate the Activate VoLTE option. On iPhone, you have to go to Settings > Mobile data > Options > Voice & data, in addition to having 4G as VoLTE.

And, on the other hand, to know if you have the WiFi calling activated, keep in mind that the icon usually changes visually when called so that it can be distinguished. If you are not very clear, you should follow these steps:

On Android: Phone app > More > Settings > Calls > WiFi calling. On iPhone: Settings > Phone and activate the WiFi Calling option.