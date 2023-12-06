Actor Hugh Grant learned a few years ago that if a filmmaker doesn’t do something from the heart, it shows. He discovered that the films that work best and are most loved are those that are truly made with intention by the directors, as is the case with the work of Richard Curtis – screenwriter of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” – and now with “Wonka.” , the lavish musical film about a young “Willy Wonka” that hits theaters in Mexico this week.

“Wonka” was directed by Paul King, who led a beloved group of actors, including Grant, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Rothwell and Paterson Joseph, as well as newcomer Calah Lane.

With its vibrant costumes and sets and infectious show energy, “Wonka” feels like a modern homage to the classic MGM productions of the 1940s.

But King wasn’t so sure about directing “Wonka” at first. No one, really, except for producer David Heyman, whose credits include “Harry Potter,” “Paddington” and the biggest movie of the year, “Barbie.”

King worried that, like so many other “brands,” a young “Willy Wonka” movie would be something concocted in a boardroom with visions of “12,000 movies and a TV show.” Then he returned to the book, which he had read so many times as a child that the pages fell off. This time he not only found a great character in “Willy Wonka”, an extravagant and unapologetic dreamer.

“I realized how formative Roald Dahl – creator of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ whose remake is ‘Wonka’ – had been about everything I love about family films. They have fantastic characters, but they also have a really beating heart,” King said during the film’s world premiere. “It was like, oh, this is the mothership.”

And, with his “Paddington 2” co-writer Simon Farnaby, King spent years hard at work on what they call a companion piece to actor-director Gene Wilder’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The protagonist

For his part, Chalamet, the wildly popular actor nominated for an Oscar for “Call Me By Your Name” and “Dune,” was not technically a singing and dancing man (although his teenage fingerprint contains evidence to the contrary) when he signed to play “Wonka.” But King was convinced he was the perfect person to balance a “sincere” side with a “ridiculous” side. thanks in part to her memorable (and very good) performance in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.”

For the actor, “Wonka” is an opportunity to do something a little different, on a grand scale. He also understands that audiences are a little skeptical of any new version of a beloved character, but he takes comfort in something director Greta Gerwig said while making “Little Women.”

She recalled that the director told her “something like: ‘To anyone who says that there have been many versions of this, you know, when it’s done well, no one complains,’” ​​she said. “I think Paul really nailed it here,” she added.

Plus, in “Wonka,” he would get the bonus of the “classic acting challenge” of singing and dancing.

“It’s not necessarily what’s trendy in terms of behavioral acting and very natural storytelling, but when it’s done right, it’s a lot of fun,” Chalamet added during the film’s premiere.

Between dances and music

It should be noted that in addition to “Pure Imagination” and the song “Oompa Loompa” from the 1971 film, Neil Hannon, leader of The Divine Comedy, wrote six original songs, while Christopher Gatelli (“Hail, Caesar!”) oversaw the choreography. Although Chalamet grew up around dancers (including his sister, his mother, and his grandmother) and had done musicals in his performing arts high school, he didn’t fully appreciate the exhaustive rigor of it. He had also starred in great battle sequences, in the sand in “Dune” and wore chain mail armor in the middle of the mud in “The King”, he also trained for “Wonka” for months, but he was still not fully prepared for what exhausting than a “take 13” of a large-scale musical number would be.

“He’s very modest and I think that’s one of the good things about him,” said King, who has compared Chalamet’s voice to that of Bing Crosby. “I think he’s just fantastic in the movie.” Chalamet’s co-stars were amazed at how he could be committed to his craft and at the same time fun to work with.

“It’s hard to make fun of him,” said Key, who plays the police chief. “He was a good leader, as we like to say in the business, number one on the call sheet… there’s a lot of responsibility.”

Finally, it’s worth noting that the sets in “Wonka,” overseen by production designer Nathan Crowley (“Interstellar”), are also a great thing to behold. King wanted the city to look “the best in Europe.” In total, they built more than 50 sets on three sound stages, a field and an airplane hangar around Warner Bros. Studios, plus several locations in the United Kingdom, to give the film its whimsical but grounded feel.

Talent duel: Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant

Olivia Colman is another of the great actresses participating in “Wonka”, who shared her experience after working with Chalamet, of whom she said that “everyone was tremendously happy with him… because he appreciated what everyone did, he knew everyone’s names , he was always on time, he knew his lines and he was kind.”

Colman plays the scheming “Mrs. Scrubitt”: “I felt a little useless in her presence because I am quite clumsy and behave quite badly on set.”

Perhaps the most inspired turn in “Wonka” is that of Hugh Grant, an actor who became world famous for his physical attractiveness, his charm and his romantic leads, who plays an “Oompa-Loompa.”

Paul King – director of “Wonka” – had already introduced Grant to a new generation of young people who had him as the failed actor “Phoenix Buchanan” in “Paddington 2”. When he was rereading “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” he thought of “Hugh’s voice” for those little workers.

“They’re very biting and satirical and funny, but they have a real edge … and they take great delight in the disappearance of these children,” King said.

“I had this vision of Hugh Grant, you know, this tall, with orange skin and green hair. And once that image comes to mind, you have to try to bring it to light.”

In recent years, Grant has traded in his romantic lead character for more eccentric roles. It’s what he calls the “freak show stage” of his career. “That’s all I can get,” he said.

Grant also calls himself a miserable curmudgeon, which he will say with a straight face, right before saying something completely contradictory. In his interviews, which often go viral, he is witty, ironic and regularly unreliable.

If you really think “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is a terrible play, if you really like to spread misery on every set you’re on, or if your family really wants you to stop acting because it makes you too cranky, They are truths that only he knows. Some are obvious jokes, others are in question.

However, when he talks about King and “Wonka,” and that everything comes from the heart, something fades: “One of the things that made those romantic comedies I did with Richard Curtis work, other than the fact that he’s very good writing comedy, he was serious. He really cared about love and was always falling in love, falling out of love, and being traumatized by it. But he meant it,” Grant said.

“Paul King wants to say all this. The message of ‘Wonka’ is that family matters, the people you share your chocolate with. It is not a trite and added motto. “It comes from his heart.”

Cast of the film “Wonka”. AP

Synopsis

A film with heart

Based on the extraordinary central character of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, the film “Wonka” tells the wonderful story of how the greatest inventor, magician and chocolatier became the beloved “Willy Wonka” we know today.

Themes

