The cinematographic world of superheroes is changing, and with the end of 2023 it seems that we will leave things as we knew them behind, to enter a new facet, at least in terms of the two major producers of this type of stories DC Studios and MarvelStudios.

First, because last Monday it was confirmed that Marvel fired actor Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend.

Let us remember that Majors played “Kang”, the main villain for the new phase of the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (who we had already seen in the series “Loki” and the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, and with his departure it remains in doubt whether a recast will be made for the character or if they will turn around by choosing a new villain.

And second, because yesterday the sequel to “Aquaman” arrived in theaters. “Aquaman and the lost kingdoma film starring Jason Momoa, but which is released after the restructuring that DC went through in 2022, when James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-presidents and co-executive directors, and who have started new projects that will officially start in 2025 with the arrival of “Superman: Legacy”.

With this, and after the arrival of “Shazam!: The Fury of the Gods”, “The Flash” and “Blue Beetle”, in theaters, the new “Aquaman” movie was the last pending production of the old DC , a franchise about which Momoa himself has been skeptical regarding the future of the character, and this is what he let Entertainment Tonight see: “I don't necessarily want it to be the end (but) I don't think it's really a choice,” Momoa shared, explaining that Gunn and Safran want to “start something new.”

“The truth is, if the audience loves it ('Aquaman 2'), then there's a chance (to play 'Aquaman' in the future). But right now I'm thinking, 'It doesn't look very good,'” the actor added.

While the future of this metahuman becomes clearer, the film directed by James Wan can now be seen in Mexican theaters since yesterday.

The story, in which Momoa is accompanied by actors such as Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman, follows the hero seeking to balance his obligations as King of Atlantis and as a father; Meanwhile “Black Manta” returns determined to avenge the death of his father and put an end to “Aquaman” with the help of the mythical Black Trident.

