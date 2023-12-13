This December 14, Illumination’s animated film, “Ducks!”, will be released, a film directed by Benjamin Renner, who develops a visual spectacle with great artistic mastery, subversive humor, unforgettable characters and a cheerful soundtrack. The leading voices for the Latin American region are Poncho Herrera and Fernanda Castillo, with whom THE REPORTER had the opportunity to talk. They play the couple of ducks and parents – the “Mallards” -, “Mack” and “Pam”, respectively.

The “Mallard” family has been feeling stuck, so after thinking about it too much, they have decided to head to Jamaica to spend the winter, but their well-laid plans quickly fail. The experience will inspire them to broaden their horizons, open up to new friends, and achieve more than they ever thought possible, while learning more about others and themselves.

In this regard, Fernanda points out that this is a good opportunity to see this film as a family, regarding this holiday season “in which we get together to see how we are going to plan for next year… and what if one of those is to plan break our horizons and get out of the comfort zone, but as a team.”

Poncho plays “Mack”, the father who resists change and prefers to stay where they are already established to keep his family safe. “He is a scared duck who thinks that with this overprotection he is providing security to his family, but I think that on the contrary, he is limiting them from seeing the world, from experiencing and learning even more. And I think this is a very powerful message, not only for the little ones, but also for the not so little ones.”

Meanwhile, Fernanda plays “Pam”, who is the opposite of “Mack”, she does have this vision of facing the unknown: “I am just at a moment like this in my life, I am trying to do projects as an actress that They take me to other places, they teach me different things that I haven’t seen about myself. So, it is very consistent, but also all of this, the truth is that I would like to do it more like a mother, although I still get a little carried away by caring for a new mother, but I am very excited because I fervently believe that you have to teach your children by example; recognize that what causes us fear, we probably have much further to go, and that it should not be fear that guides you, but rather the desire to learn and to know that if you fall, the only thing you can do is get up.”

The adventures of dubbing

There are other messages in the film that are important, such as facing fears and feeling supported in a circle of trust such as family. In that sense, Poncho highlights that all of this is also closely linked to the dubbing process, “we are not so familiar with this one. So, many times you have to be open to feedback, to listen well to whoever is directing us. And traveling invites you to experience new things, to meet different people, which gives you the possibility of having more tools and learning, which is very valuable for everyone. I am truly amazed by the talent of everything that has to do with that tremendously rich and complex project.”

Finally, for Fernanda, dubbing is also about teamwork, “especially when you are starting out, this is the second time I can play a character like this. And it is about a job of listening, of arriving with humility about a world that you do not know, but contributing in some way.”

The animated film was produced by Illumination and directed by Benjamin Renner. COURTESY

A high adventure

The story of “Ducks!” introduces the “Mallard” family, which is a bit stagnant. While his father, “Mack” (Poncho Herrera), is content to keep his family safe by swimming around their New England pond forever; Her mother, “Pam” (Fernanda Castillo), is eager to change things and show her children – teenager “Dax” and little duck “Gwen” – the whole world. After a family of migratory ducks descends on their pond and tells exciting stories of faraway places, “Pam” convinces “Mack” to embark on a family trip, passing through New York, to tropical Jamaica.

