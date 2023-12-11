They have called it the year of recovery and upward trend. With its 218 million tickets sold until November 27, the Mexican exhibition sector can boast that the figure shattered that reached last year and it is almost four times higher than that registered in 2020.

The figure is still far from the 350 million tickets sold in 2019, considered a record year that had premieres such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Toy Story 4.”

Perched in first place, “Super Mario Bros., the movie”, with 22.7 million seats occupied during its commercial run, easily surpassed those that had obtained the place of honor in 2022 (“Jurassic World”, with 12.6 million ) and 2021 (“Spider-Man, No Homecoming”, with 17.9 million).

It was confirmed, as before the arrival of COVID-19, that franchises or stories emanating from a video game are those that attract the general public to theaters.

According to data from Canacine, of the first 20 titles on the list, 12 are sequels such as installment 10 of “Fast and Furious” and the fourth of “John Wick”; Five have their origin in a well-known brand, such as “Five Nights at Freddys” and “Elementos”, while the rest are original products, highlighting “Oppenheimer”.

Eduardo Verástegui, with “Sonido de Libertad”, in position 19 (3.2 million places sold) and Eugenio Derbez, with “Radical”, in position 20 (with three million), are the best placed compatriots. The first is an American production and the other is certified national by RTC.

“Certainly after the pandemic, not all genres or all nationalities of films have recovered in the same way, but in general this 2023 is much better than 2022. The trend is positive, we are gaining ground,” says Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of Cinépolis, a company that with its nearly three thousand screens occupies almost 50% of those existing in the Mexican Republic.

But the executive clarifies: “Drama or small comedies have suffered more than action films or family films, which are the ones that have recovered the fastest at the box office. It seems (also) that people changed their habits a little after the pandemic and go to the cinema to see the mega-productions and, for the others, wait for them to come out on the platform. Even so, the trend is positive, despite the strikes (in the United States) we are going to finish quite well and in 2024, when good titles are coming, it will still be a good year,” he shares.

