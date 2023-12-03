The family comedy “Papá o Mamá” is now available in movie theaters in the country, directed by Ernesto Contreras and starring Silvia Navarro, Mauricio Ochmann, Aranda Sokol and Axel Madrazo, among others.

This is a Mexican film that promises to steal laughter and be a mirror of the relationships between parents and children.

THE REPORTER He spoke with Mauricio Ochmann about this film in which he highlights that he had a lot of fun filming it.

“We are happy, it recently premiered and now we are the number one film in attendance. I think we are the family comedy option with guaranteed fun. This is a very endearing film with which people can relax, have fun and take away a beautiful message.”

In the plot, Mauricio and Silvia play a couple that decides to divorce, but the two will be capable of doing anything to NOT get custody of their children, who, upon seeing their parents at war, will also do everything possible. to survive this family, because in war there is no truce.

“I mean, it’s not that they don’t love their children, but that they both have personal and professional ambitions. So, it’s a competition of who doesn’t keep the children. So mom wants the children to stay with dad and vice versa… Here the one who treats the children ‘worst’ wins, because then they will want to go with the other. And when children realize this competition that their parents bring, they make a plot and start giving them fours so that things don’t turn out so perfect. I feel like we are the alter ego of many families out there and it’s like we laugh a little at these concepts of the traditional perfect family and the perfect marriage.”

In addition, he highlights that working with Silvia Navarro was a pleasant experience: “It was a tremendous entertainment and when I went to the premiere, I said, ‘wow, what an explosive duo we put together’ and with the children too, with Erick, Axel and Aranda, I think that we put together an adorably dysfunctional family.”

Regarding how his character worked and talking about the diversity of families, he points out that he prepared his role in complicity and collaboration with Ernesto Contreras: “I admire him deeply, I am a fan of his films and having had the opportunity to work with him was wonderful. So, within the comedy we tried to make it clear with Silvia that we are that marriage that is going through a crisis process. It’s one of the most fun shoots I’ve ever had, because we played all the time. Obviously, always having this tone and synchronicity, letting ourselves be carried away by Ernesto and I feel that is what is seen (on screen).”

Finally, about what it has been like for him to explore fatherhood from the movies and transfer it to living with his daughters, he highlights: “This is a topic that I am passionate about and I love. So, whenever there is the opportunity to touch on the topic of fatherhood, from whatever angle, I feel that it is something universal that we can all identify and connect with, because in the end it is the bread and butter, we all have a relationship with which we live together daily, so I am very passionate about touching on these topics. Furthermore, I do feel that through comedy there are topics like divorce that can be digested more easily.”

With this film Mauricio closes 2023 and prepares to travel to Spain for other acting projects.

You may also like:

Return to singleness

The actor Mauricio Ochmann is calm and back to being single after revealing that he no longer has a romantic relationship with his now ex, the model Paulina Burrola, he said this to the press at the presentation of the film “Dad or Mom”, the which stars alongside Silvia Navarro.

Ochmann began his relationship with the model from Sonora in mid-2021, after the actor made public his separation from actress Aislinn Derbez, with whom he has a daughter in common.

Although Ochmann and Burrola seemed to have a good relationship, the 46-year-old actor revealed that relationships are like that, they begin and end, but he emphasized that although they are no longer together, they ended well: “Paulina and I are no longer together, but I am very happy.” with my daughters and my family; That’s how it happens, relationships end and I wish her the best, I love her very much and that’s it,” he said calmly; Furthermore, he considered that the thunder did not have to do with the difference in years between them, rather, he considered that relationships are cyclical and there are times that they complete their cycle.

Mauricio responded that he is never closed to love, because love is oxygen for everyone. Contrary to what many might think, Mauricio gets along very well with the mothers of his daughters, both with María José del Valle, mother of his eldest daughter Lorenza, as well as with Aislinn Derbez, with whom he fathered Kailani. . The relationship as a family is so good that the actor could spend Christmas with his ex, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter, and with Lorenza’s mother, who is about to enter University.

Although some netizens question whether there could be a new love story between Mauricio and Aislinn, the actor assures that they are very well, just as they are currently, being friends and parents of their five-year-old daughter.

Synopsis

What is “Dad or Mom” about?

“Florencia” (Silvia Navarro) and “Vicente” (Mauricio Ochmann) are a perfect marriage. A couple of achievers who have always done anything to be successful in their jobs in addition to being the best parents. This is why they have also decided to have the perfect divorce. Upon receiving a great job offer, “Florencia” and “Vicente” must decide who is going to stay with the children, which causes their lives to become a nightmare.

CT

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions