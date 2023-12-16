The recent film by Mexican filmmaker Amat Escalante, “Lost in the Night,” is now available in movie theaters, a film starring Juan Daniel García Treviño, Ester Expósito, Bárbara Mori, Fernando Bonilla and Mafer Osio. This is the filmmaker's fifth feature film, which was released in the official selection of the Cannes festival this year.

Amat takes on new challenges with this film, his previous works were developed with natural actors or actors who do not carry the weight of the spotlight, however, On this occasion, she made the decision to work with media faces like Bárbara and Ester because her story warranted it, as she also navigated topics such as fame, social networks and art..

These feats were carried out after having directed the series “Narcos: México” where he also met Fernando Bonilla: “For me it was special to be exposed and in contact, working with all types of actors, being surprised by several and having the pleasure of working with Fernando and Jero Medina, whom I also met in the series, and who now plays the policeman “Rubén” in this film,” he shares in an interview with THE REPORTER.

He points out that working with celebrities for this film gave him curiosity, interest and mystery about fame and what this means, “because I see it as a fantasy that always remains, because the feeling that one has towards someone famous is a fantasy and then the What person perceives about being famous, I believe that it is also fantasy and now that has intensified with social networks and with how easy it is to expose your image to millions of people, and if you hit the right spot you will have millions of people. admirers and admirers.”

In the pandemic, he started from this idea to write the film. Where through a famous mother, her artist husband, and her influencer daughter, a young man searching for his missing mother discovers the secrets that surround this family and that are linked to his own tragedy.

Amat, accustomed to working with the naturalness of non-professional actors, highlights that working with Bárbara and Ester was something exciting, “it was an experiment for me, a mix that I wanted to see if it would happen and it happened in the best possible way. Bárbara Mori was perfect for the character and when that happens, you are very inspired, like Ester Expósito, who also had a lot to contribute because her character is a famous person on the internetEster is a very talented actress, but in addition to that she has many followers, so those elements that they could bring to their characters were a great asset.”

It highlights that also He felt lucky to work with Fernando Bonilla, Juan Daniel García Treviño, who is the protagonist of the film, and with Mafer Osio, who is his film debut.. Furthermore, the film, within all the drama and violence it represents, also has a very characteristic humor that falls mainly on Fernando Bonilla.

“Fernando is a versatile actor who has a lot of humor in the way he approaches everyday life and also has other important nuances, but giving that opportunity to explore a new skill for me too, we gave flight to that, from the script it was very important For me, it had that sense of humor, but it was also a very human and natural sense of humor, which I think is what comes closest to reality in this mystery thriller.”

Finally, the actors Fernando and Mafer talk about their participation in this film: “My character has many disorders, he is a quite tormented guy, essentially very contradictory and I found it very interesting starting from that, he plays an antagonistic role and the most fun and also true thing was finding opposing forces,” says Fernando, for his part Mafer highlights “for me making the film was very fun, it is my debut, so the process was very natural, I took many things from myself for my character, as well as things from the script and the naturalness with which the scenes develop where spontaneous things come out and that adds attractive things to a character so that you connect with him”, Marifer plays the protagonist's girlfriend, trying to help him find his mother's whereabouts.

About the director

Amat Escalante (1979), is a self-taught filmmaker from the city of Guanajuato who began to dedicate himself to cinema at the age of 15. After having made two short films, he wrote and directed his debut feature, “Sangre”a film shot in his city and released in the Official Selection “Un Certain Regard” at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, where he received the FIPRESCI International Critics Award. “The Bastards”his second feature film, also premiered in the Official Selection “Un Certain Regard” at Cannes 2008. “Heli” It was his third feature film, which premiered internationally in the 2013 Cannes Official Competition where he won the Best Director award. His feature film “The Wild Region” It premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival where it won the Silver Lion for Best Director.

Synopsis

Seeks to do justice

“Emiliano” (Juan Daniel García Treviño) lives in a mining town in Mexico. Motivated by a deep sense of justice, he searches for those responsible for the disappearance of his activist mother, who had demonstrated against an international mining company. Receiving no help from the police or the judicial system, he finds a clue that leads him to the eccentric “Aldama” family, made up of a famous artist (Fernando Bonilla), his famous wife (Bárbara Mori) and his beautiful daughter. (Ester Expósito). After landing a job as a clerk in the family home, his determination will lead him to uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

