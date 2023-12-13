After leaving us a little taken aback following the announcement of the last MayFumi Games has now packed a first gameplay trailer dedicated to Mousethe FPS that winks at the animation classics of the 1930s.

In Mouse we will take on the role of a private investigator operating in a city packed with criminal gangs. Our task is to free the city from corruption using a large arsenal, upgrades and explosives. Despite the cartoonish style, Mouse will be able to count on a high level of violence and rivers of blood, obviously in black and white.

Finally, the developers let it be known that the shooter's release is scheduled during 2025 on PC and console.

