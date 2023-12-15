The Roma coach: “We only missed one match, in Prague. Niccolò's goal? In the end I had to run away so as not to cry too”

“It's our fault we finish second. We won three games at home, the first away but we went to Prague and we shouldn't have played like that. Just one horrible match made us finish second.” This is how Josè Mourinho comments on the conclusion of the Europa League group, which forces Roma to progress from the playoffs. “It means playing two more games for a squad that needs to play fewer games. We will find teams at Champions level, but they will not be happy to face Roma.”

Against Sheriff the third goal came from Niccolò Pisilli, making his European debut with the Giallorossi shirt. “An incredible emotion, scoring a goal in the magical goal where he always dreamed of scoring. In the end I had to run away so as not to cry too,” Mourinho said. Then the thoughts turn to the market. Tiago Pinto has announced that a defender will arrive. “I expect a player that will be possible for us to sign. There are clubs for which it is very easy to buy players, for us it is difficult. Everyone wants him, the owners, the director, me, the fans, but we can't sign a coveted player because we are limited by financial fair play. I, however, decided not to cry and to move forward with what I have. Even against Bologna, who are an excellent team, we will play without Lukaku and Dybala, but it doesn't matter, we're looking ahead.”