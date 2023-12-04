The Roma coach had declared: “I don’t think he has the emotional stability for matches of this level.” He risks a heavy disqualification

Elisabetta Esposito

December 2, 2023 (change at 6.35pm) – ROME

This time José Mourinho risks big. His attack on referee Marcenaro during the press conference on the eve of Sassuolo-Roma has in fact attracted the attention of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office who has decided to open a case on the words of the Portuguese coach, judged to be detrimental to the professionalism of the match director.

the word

—

Mourinho had said: “I’m worried about the referee, we’ve had him as the fourth referee three times and I don’t think he has the emotional stability for matches of this level. Not even the profile of those who are at VAR leaves me at peace (Di Bello, ed.) : We’ve often had bad luck with him… You’ll see that tomorrow with Marcenaro, Mancini will get a yellow card after 10 minutes and miss Fiorentina.”

violations

—

With these declarations, according to the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office, Mourinho would have violated articles 4 and 23 of the Sports Justice Code, which concern the “principles of loyalty, correctness and probity” of members and “harmful statements”. In addition to a fine (which is probably significant), Mourinho should be punished with a ban which could be significant.

