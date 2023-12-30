Thus the Roma coach after the defeat against the Bianconeri: “I am happy for the personality shown by the players, less so for the result. We created many opportunities for goals, the only thing missing was the decisive spark…”

Satisfied with the performance, not with the result. José Mourinho appears before the cameras with a bitter taste in his mouth, especially because his Roma were unable to repeat the success achieved against Napoli by losing 1-0 against Juventus: “We created many opportunities for goals, we deserved to win, all that was missing was the decisive spark…”.

PERFORMANCE

—

Mourinho took advantage of the opportunities he had: “The goal was missed, also because against Juve it is difficult to attack when they line up with the lowest, most solid defence. They put up a wall, this result is a shame. We had prepared something different , but I'm happy with the personality shown by my players.” The Portuguese leveraged the results obtained at home and away, which were certainly different: “At the Olimpico we are stronger, it's true. Our fans make the difference. Away, however, we lack a bit of personality, we want to impose ourselves and we don't succeed. Today we played with a team that is fighting to win the scudetto and we did it with our heads held high. Ours was a courageous match.”