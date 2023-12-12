No club member showed up to speak to the press after the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina

So talkative on the pitch, with players and referees, so silent at the end. José Mourinho, after the frantic ending of the match against Fiorentina, decided not to make any statement. Silence not only from him, but from all Roma members.

intervention

—

“Today we prefer not to talk”, the words of the Roma press office to the Dazn journalist who had asked for the usual intervention of the coach and/or an athlete to comment on the 1-1 draw with Fiorentina. Nothing to do, everyone quiet.