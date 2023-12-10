The coach on the eve of Roma-Fiorentina: “Smalling still out, Kumbulla is starting to work and will be able to help us in the next few weeks”

9 December 2023 (modified at 3.59pm) – Rome

Full trust in the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. This is the message launched by José Mourinho during the press conference on the eve of the match against Fiorentina scheduled for tomorrow at the Olimpico: “I expect justice from sporting justice. Yesterday I showed up spontaneously and I was happy, the federal prosecutor Chiné gave me the opportunity – with all the naturalness of the case – to say what I had to”. Obviously the object of the clarification were the sentences about the referee Marcenaro last week: “I have never questioned the quality of the referee and I have not spoken badly of him. The expression I used seems absolutely normal to me because I also use it on myself both at work and in social life. Maybe it was understood in a different way. During the match the referee demonstrated his ability to referee Sassuolo-Roma and in the post I said that he had done a good job. I don’t understand what the problem is. This is what I told Chiné. I expect justice.”

During the meeting with Chiné, alongside the Special One there was also Tiago Pinto, the GM who – according to Mou – embodies the face and voice of Roma: “For me Pinto is Roma. When he speaks, for me Roma speaks. At that moment I felt it was the company speaking. I don’t expect support from the club when I’m wrong but when I’m not wrong and my words are absolutely normal and balanced, I was pleased that the club made it known that they were there. It gave me balance for the match.” However, the closeness of the company does not necessarily seem to imply news on the renewal front: “I don’t like answering hypothetical questions. That support made me happy because I give everything for Roma even when I make mistakes. Today the president and his children are here, we talked and the relationship is positive but not about the future and the expiration of the contract”.

Mou, however, does not spare a jab at Sassuolo, when asked if the conversation in the Prosecutor’s Office also concerned the sentences addressed to Berardi: “It’s a Sassuolo problem, a personality problem. When they met me before and after the match they didn’t talk about it with me. They greeted me with cordiality and a big smile, but the next day they went to tell the press that they were not happy with my statements. It’s a question of dignity. When I don’t agree with an opponent I talk to him after the match. I said what I said and I have the right and the duty to say it. A high-level coach for more than 20 years has the duty to defend football.”

Going into tomorrow’s match however, the Giallorossi coach is keeping his guard up in view of a match against an opponent considered to be of the same level and fighting for the same objectives as Roma: “Fiorentina have a lot of quality, many options and a great squad. Against Parma they won without sending many starters onto the field, they are an excellent team with their own identity. Play for the same goals as us. The ranking proves it. I expect a difficult match.”

On the injury front, however, important news arrives regarding Kumbulla’s recovery. However, none on Smalling: “For Smalling there is no evolution while Kumbulla is already starting to train with us. If all goes well, he can help from the bench already against Napoli or immediately at the first in January.”

