On the eve of the match against Sheriff, the Roma coach takes a few stones off his feet: “We are a different reality, I would like 3/4 players like everyone else, but we have difficulty in doing so. Tomorrow's match? We must win to honor the fans and football”. Mancini out, injured, Sanches returns as starter

Emanuele Zotti

13 December 2023 (change at 16:09) – ROME

If Roma's biggest problem at the moment is the number of central defenders available, it shouldn't be surprising if one of the most interesting ideas from José Mourinho's conference comes when talking about the January transfer window. “Our market is a market suitable for what we can do” explains the Special One from the Trigoria press room, before listing the difficulties that the Friedkin club has to deal with compared to other realities: “I'm not jealous but the City spent 80 million on Phillips and now Pep sends him away and gets another one. We are a different reality and I would like 3/4 players but everyone would like this. We want to improve but we have difficulty doing so. If we get a defender I'm happy. I would like something more but it's not possible, the management is working to give me options. But even with the defender who arrives we will have difficulty putting him on the UEFA list. There are difficulties and I would like people to understand this. I would also like honesty when it comes to goals. The important thing is that we know what we want internally. We can't do anything more than have a center back who can help. Ndicka won't be there after January 3, Smalling won't be there, Mancini is injured, Llorente is resisting. We are in difficulty and let's see if it will be possible to do something.”

The coach then goes on to analyze tomorrow's match scheduled at the Olimpico against Sheriff: “We must win for the fans, for us, for football. Football must be respected and perhaps everyone takes it for granted that Slavia will win their match, but football is football. We must think that they can lose and therefore we are obliged to win. There will be some changes but they are mandatory. For example behind Ndicka is disqualified, Mancini is injured, Smalling you know. There are also mandatory changes in the way of playing. We have to win”. Among the new formations, Mou announces the return of Renato Sanches among the starters: “I hope that his intensity increases because he is clearly held back by the fear of getting hurt. Muscle injuries come from playing with intensity. I hope that the adrenaline of the match will make him go to the other side otherwise it will be hard for him to play high level matches. Tomorrow will be important for him, he already knows that when the match starts. He trained specifically yesterday and tomorrow he will start, I don't expect 90 minutes of low intensity but 60 real ones. That's what I expect.”

The sore point obviously comes when talking about Dybala and the muscle injury that will force the Argentine to spend the next three weeks in the pits: “Dybala's absence was felt immediately. There is a game with him and one without. He and Lukaku will be missing next season in the championship. There is no possibility of doing the same things. We will have Belotti and Pellegrini who can stay there, also El Shaarawy, Cherubini and Joao Costa. But it's clear that Dybala is not the same, we know that.” There is also little optimism in Serie A, where Roma will face Bologna on Sunday: “It's tough for Spinazzola and Azmoun but there is hope. Mancini has an important problem but he doesn't have two broken legs and he will play with Bologna. He is different from others who don't play with a little finger problem, he will play 100%.”

However, there was no comment on the renewal. In fact, Mou avoids the question about his future by focusing on the ovation received by the Olimpico during the last match and the “pizzino” given to Rui Patricio by a ball boy: “Future? I don't have to think about anything. In my head I have everything very clear and objective. To these people I can only say thank you. On the pitch we shout for the team and make banners for the players. What they did for me is something that moves me and makes me have respect and empathy for them. I don't like it though. On the pitch it is the team that needs to feel this type of support but obviously I thank them. About the child I say that I have done those things many times. I'm the ball boy and the dad is the coach. He gave me the little pieces of paper and I took them, often I also said something more”.

