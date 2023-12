Champions points under the tree. Mou or Mazzarri: who will toast

The season of Rome and Naples, separated from the top in the league and qualified for the next phase in the continental tournaments, seems to have the same objectives: a place in the 2024-2025 Champions League and to make as much progress as possible in the respective cups which will start again in February. The first goal passes through the direct comparison on Saturday. Prediction in balance, a lead for Mou.