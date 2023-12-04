The Roma coach on the eve of the away match against the Neroverde: “The match director (Marcenaro) doesn’t have the stability for matches of this level. His profile doesn’t leave me at peace.” And on Berardi: “I love him, but what he does to make fun of his opponents is too much”

Emanuele Zotti

2 December 2023 (change at 7.41pm) – Rome

The usual José Mourinho. The one who tells everyone everything, the one to whom political correctness is always very, very strict. In the conference on the eve of Sassuolo-Roma, the Special One removes a few more stones that no one knew existed until now. The first to end up in the Portuguese’s sights is match director Marcenaro: “I’m worried about the referee, we’ve had him as fourth referee three times and I don’t think he has the emotional stability for matches of this level. It’s a super important match for us, the profile of the referee doesn’t leave me at ease, nor does the person at VAR (Di Bello, ed.): we’ve often had bad luck with him… You’ll see that tomorrow with Marcenaro, Mancini will get a yellow after 10 minutes and Fiorentina will miss.”

STOCKED TO BERARDI

—

Nice stab, but it’s only the first. Speaking of Sassuolo, Mou takes it out on the symbolic player of the neroverdi: “It’s a good team with a good coach, then they play one game a week. They have quality and we often get into difficulty with them, it will be a difficult match. Then there is Berardi, a fantastic player, I love him, but you have to have respect for your opponents. What he does is too much, he exaggerates in making fun of others, to get yellows, double yellows… I love him and I hate him. He is a great player, but I don’t like that profile of behavior on the pitch. If he were my player I wouldn’t like him at all.”

SURFACE IN EUROPE

—

The Special One, on the other hand, prefers not to go back to the accusations made against the team immediately after the draw in the Europa League against Servette, voluntarily omitting the names of the players who ended up in the crosshairs after a performance that was not up to par: “I told the players to raise their tone , to have less superficiality, I think is the word that best suits what I think. We don’t have the potential to win every match or to fight with Juve or Inter for the championship, but we have the potential to try to stay in fourth-fifth place in the fight with the others.” Mourinho wants the best from everyone. He has a very close relationship with his players, even if he has never made any concessions. Take Karsdorp, a year ago in Sassuolo there was a rift with the coach who then brought the Dutchman to the margins of the team: “We were one step away from divorce – says the Portuguese now – then there was empathy , our relationship made us go back and play tomorrow. Rick has his positive things and his weaknesses, he is like that but he hasn’t played the last one and he is fresh, he is one of the few who can play in this situation of not being tired and I expect him to do well. Talking about the bench is also the bench that came in against Udinese and won the match, on Thursday whoever came in didn’t make a difference, then I also made some mistakes between changes and whoever started the match didn’t have the consistency enough we could have been 3-0 at half-time.”

SMALLING AND PLUM

—

When asked about the potential of the Giallorossi squad, however, Mourinho seizes the opportunity to underline the difficulties of working with a squad limited by the injuries that have occurred since the beginning of the season, underlining how the most serious problems concern the defensive department: “My a team without injuries is a team that can fight, but without Smalling it’s tough, without Smalling a match is tough, without him 3 months… add two more. If he doesn’t return until the end of the calendar year, he doesn’t do 68 workouts! Someone who doesn’t do 68 training sessions, even if he returns on December 31st before the Cremonese, he goes back to doing what? To play? No, to train. It’s not like he’ll be back to his levels in 2-3 days, you can see the photos with Kumbulla but he does a warm-up and a little specific exercise and then he’s out. Kumbulla and Smalling are out, Ndicka came here very well, well done by Tiago Pinto, but I remember his words because he told me “he’s perfect for the bench and to grow with you”, but he has become a starter. Then I have to push Cristante back, we’re in difficulty there.”

MARKET

—

An emergency situation that could be stopped with an intervention on the January market. But managing to find a player who is truly useful to the cause and who can get to Trigoria while respecting the Financial Fair Play guidelines risks proving to be anything but a simple undertaking: “The situation is complex, we have the FFP then there is the risk that someone should stay outside in Europe. It’s a situation that the director and the owners know and if the opportunity comes to do something, a window, I will be very happy and I will try to do something that is positive for us. If it’s not possible, we’ll move forward with what we have.”

WARNING

—

Before closing the press conference, Mou launches a warning to the next opponent – whoever it may be – that Roma, barring a miracle that allows them to finish the group in first place, will have to face during the scheduled Europa League playoffs in February: “I’ll say something that a coach friend of mine told me: do you know who is really unlucky for Roma’s second place in the Europa League group? The team relegated from the Champions League that will have to play against us.”

the reaction of peaceful people

—

“Unacceptable words”: this is how Carlo Pacifici, president of the Referees Association, comments on Mourinho’s sentences. “I read with amazement and concern certain statements which I consider specious, gratuitous and unacceptable. If anyone thinks of carrying out tactics or pre-tactics by putting psychological pressure on the referees before a match, they are absolutely out of line. I have always respected the work of others and I expect the same respect for the work that the referees are doing. Certain statements can create and develop violence even and especially in the minor categories. Everyone must therefore take full responsibility for what they say.”

