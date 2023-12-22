The Giallorossi coach on the eve of the match against Napoli: “I said no to Portugal, Arabia and other offers. Kumbulla not even on the bench, Dybala still out, Mancini will play instead”

Emanuele Zotti

December 22, 2023 (change at 2.37pm) – ROME

It is now clear that he wants to stay at Roma. Now, however, José Mourinho no longer wants to hear about contract renewals. In fact, we need to think about Roma's season and the objectives that necessarily involve tomorrow's big match against Napoli. Despite everything, however – given the words he spoke after the defeat in Bologna – in the press conference the question about his future is almost inevitable: “You might have thought that there were doubts in my head. Or that perhaps some problem or frustration could create doubts in me I made my position clear. I was always direct and honest. A week after signing with Roma I had a fantastic offer and I informed the club. I didn't accept out of respect for Roma. I had the chance to go to coach Portugal but the club told me that it was important to stay and I stayed. After the final in Budapest I informed the club again of the Arab offer and I rejected it. I want to stay and fight, despite all the difficulties and the negative things. This is my position and there is no doubt. Now I don't want to talk about it anymore.”

napoli

—

Having closed the topic of renewal, Special One focuses on tomorrow's match: “Napoli is always Napoli. They are the same as last year except for Kim. They play almost the same 11 as the team that won the championship. The difficulties are the ones we know. But when we faced them we lost 1-0 in the 80th minute at home and drew in Naples. They have lost a very good coach but they have found a coach with great experience of football and above all of Naples. They have a bench that offers many solutions.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

nurse

—

Before returning to his players to direct the finishing session, Mou takes stock of the injured players. The best news comes from Mancini, ready to take the field from the 1st minute despite not being in optimal condition: “Mancini trained today for the first time but he will be there tomorrow. If he doesn't have triple fractures of the tibia he plays, the team needs him”. Good news also on Dybala and Kumbulla, even if both will watch the match against Napoli from the stands: “Paulo is recovering within the established time frame but he still needs time for him to return. Kumbulla won't even go to the bench. His recovery is progressing well but he needs rest and he didn't train today. Maybe he'll return to the bench with Juventus.” However, the situation of Aouar and (above all) Smalling is less positive: “Aouar's recovery “He's far away. Smalling hasn't even done individual training. We miss him a lot.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED