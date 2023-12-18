The statements of the rossoblù coach after the clear victory over Roma: “Great performance”

It is a Champions League-sized Bologna that overcomes Mourinho's Roma: 2-0 at Dall'Ara thanks to goals from Moro and an own goal from Kristensen. Thiago Motta's team thus rises to 28 points and maintains fourth place in the standings. These are the words of the rossoblù coach after the match: “Great performance, we were compact and didn't give them the chance to get back into the game. We always play at our best to make up for our shortcomings.”

Thiago Motta then commented on his team's excellent home performance: “Thanks to the work of the boys, they wanted to grow and improve from day one. Roma are a big team and beating them gives us great satisfaction.” The memory of Mihajlovic is right, one year after his death: “The victory is for Sinisa. I'm sure that she watched us and that she guided us from up there”.

The coach then went back to praising his group, in particular Zirkzee, who are still among the best on the pitch today and are continually growing: “We work with a smile. The satisfactions come in the match, when it counts, but there is also great training professionalism. Zirkzee? Joshua has great technical and physical qualities, he is proving to be well. He sacrifices himself and helps us, he is a decent boy.” Finally, on the objectives of his Bologna: “The fans have the right to dream, we think about training”.