Thiago Motta’s outburst after his Bologna were overtaken in the 100th minute by Lecce ended up in the sights of the federal prosecutor who opened an investigation. The rossoblù coach had said to Sky’s microphones: “The penalty kick doesn’t surprise me, the foul on Falcone was there, but the match was already over and we once again gave Nasca and VAR the chance to combine it one of theirs.” And again: “It surprises me that Doveri let him play all these extra minutes. He is a great referee and I respect him (…). Doveri surprises me, but Nasca at Var doesn’t surprise me.”

The chief prosecutor Chinè will now acquire the documentation and within a few days will close the investigation while waiting to possibly be able to hear the technician, exactly as it was for José Mourinho. As with the Portuguese, the violation of articles 4 and 23 of the Code of Sports Justice, i.e. those relating to loyalty and harmful declarations, is contested. Penalties range from fines to disqualification.