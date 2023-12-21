After the statements regarding Doveri's actions in Lecce-Bologna, agreement with the Prosecutor's Office: 2500 euro fine and participation in a training event in the hospital that treated Sinisa

As anticipated, Thiago Motta only received a fine from the Federal Prosecutor's Office for everything he had expressed after Lecce-Bologna towards the referee (Doveri) but above all towards Var Nasca (“He did something else…”). But there is… more: the agreement was made in the name of Sinisa Mihajlovic because Thiago Motta, defended by the lawyer Mattia Grassani, at the end of the proceedings will pay a fine of 2500 euros and will participate in a training event, in which he will share his personal and professional experience, organized in the first quarter of 2024 at the Institute of Hematology and Medical Oncology “L. and A. Seragnoli” – Pavilion 8, Policlinico Sant'Orsola–Malpighi of Bologna, i.e. the Center at whose oncological treatments were supported by former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

for sinisa

—

The memory of the former rossoblù coach, whose memory was also alive during last Sunday's Bologna-Roma, continues to live in the city also thanks to his successor who, with a proposal of absolute originality and high moral content, he will bring his example and transmit his values ​​to young people and people in difficulty. Bologna, however, will pay 5,000 euros due to strict liability.