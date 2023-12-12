When finalizing the 2026-2030 engine regulations, both Audi and Porsche appeared ready to commit to the championship. This has increased the emphasis on sustainability, leading to the definition that the electrified part of the hybrid powertrain must contribute 50% of the total power (from 120 to 350 kW).

However, when initial simulator data was provided to the teams, concerns were raised that drivers would suddenly have to slow down on straights and downshift due to the extreme battery regeneration required, which could lead to battery depletion. 470 HP of electric power.

To avoid this, it is possible to change the rules to go from a 50-50 power split with the internal combustion engine, but Famin – interim head of the Alpine team and engine program – called this “unacceptable” given that the teams are already working on their projects.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the possibility of changing the rules, Famin replied: “I think we all share the same concern and we are working with Formula 1, FIA, teams and PU manufacturers to find the right final regulations for the cars. I think that we can still work on energy management in the coming months. There is no rush.”

“What I have to say is that the technical regulations of the PU have now been made official a long time ago, about a year and a half, so all the PU manufacturers are working hard. They have already made very important choices regarding the path we want follow, the technology we want to develop.

“Changing now wouldn’t be a good thing. It’s not acceptable, that’s clear. But I’m convinced that we will find a way to make good cars and a good sport with the technical chassis regulations.”

F1 officials responded to complaints from teams about their simulations for 2026, saying they were using data that was months out of date with their research.

The straight-line problems could also be due to the teams simulating the new generation engines while still working with a high-drag car model.

To compensate, as Famin says, emphasis was placed on chassis design. The 2026 cars will adopt more active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings.

Due to the move to a 50-50 power split, the maximum output of the internal combustion engine is expected to drop by 25% to around 500 hp, plus the abandonment of the current split turbocharger design which will increase significantly the turbo delay is significant.

According to news gathered by Motorsport.com, the FIA ​​does not have any intention of changing the power distribution, as hoped by Famin.