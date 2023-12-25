Help a disabled lady in a wheelchair to cross the road, the gesture of an altruistic motorcyclist in Sesto San Giovanni. Daily good deeds to copy and pass on.

December 25, 2023

And simple and spontaneous gestureone of those that should be done and taught to our children for example.

See a person in difficulty, and not pretend nothing happened, but simply help them. The gesture of a motorcyclist in Sesto San Giovanni in the province of Milan best represents this concept. You see one disabled person in a wheelchair intent on crossing a road, and without any hesitation, parks her scooter on the side of the road and helps the lady.

Small gestures daily routines that for many are easy and can be done quickly, but for others less fortunate they transform into something decidedly more demanding and often dangerous.

Much has been done to meet the less fortunate, those with disabilities that limit freedom of movement, but there is still a lot to do to break down architectural barriers.

In the meantime, Let us all try to follow this good example!