Motorcycle tourism is an important sector for the economy of our country. Italian and foreign motorcyclists travel thousands of kilometers along our peninsula every year, creating a economic impact recently valued at three billion euros.

At the invitation of the Ministry of Tourism, the Tourist Commission of the Italian Motorcycle Federation participated in the 2023 International Tourism Forum “Marvel, the Open” held on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 November in Baveno (VB). On this occasion, the Ministers of the Italian Government met with sector operators and trade associations. The first day was dedicated to the key sectors of tourism that characterize the charm of Italy in the world. The second explored the fundamental pillars for the development of Italian tourism.

During the event, among others, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ignazio La Russa (President of the Senate of the Republic), Matteo Salvini (Vice President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport) Daniela Santanché (Minister of Tourism), Francesco Lollobrigida (Minister of Agriculture), Alessandra Locatelli (Minister for Disabilities)Adolfo Urso (Ministro del Made in Italy), Antonio Tajani (Foreign Minister), Giancarlo Giorgetti (Minister of Economy), Anna Maria Bernini (Minister of the University), Andrea Abodi (Minister for Sports) e Gennaro Sangiuliano (Minister of Culture) and Matteo Zoppas (President of the ICE Agency – Italian Trade & Investment Agency). For the IMF he was present Rocco Lopardo, Vice President of the IMF and Coordinator of the Tourist Commission.

“Vision, action, future are the three key words of an event that brings together fellow ministers and ministers of foreign countries together with the main players in the tourism sector in Baveno” declared the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché. “The event is the ideal opportunity to start a shared and participatory evaluation of the tourism impact of each activity on the economy, culture and society, so that we think, like ‘Sistema Italia’, on the centrality of an industry made up of families, businesses, Italian companies that represent our beating heart, the soul of Italy”. The Minister also repeatedly referred to the topic of sports tourism and he focused carefully on the topic of white roadswhich represent an opportunity to discover the area.

On the sidelines of the Forum conferences, Rocco Lopardo was able to highlight the importance of Motorcycle Tourism to numerous political leaders and professionals. The IMF Vice President exposed the main numbers for 2023, among which the following stand out the over 1,600 federal events held throughout the Italian territory, and mentioned the two flagships of this sector: the Regions Trophywhich attracts at least 1,500 members every year, and the 2024 FIM Rally, the prestigious international motorcycle rally which – after five consecutive Italian victories – will take place from 26 to 28 June in Chianciano Terme, in the province of Siena. Thousands of motorcyclists from all over the world are expected here.

Giovanni Copioli, IMF President: “The participation of the IMF in the International Tourism Forum exemplifies the relevance of our Motorcycle Tourism in the economic context of Italy. Taking part in the event allowed us to illustrate our numbers, our ideas, projects and ways of working. We believe that Mototurismo and Made in Italy represent a highly attractive combination for foreigners and, moreover, are a guarantee of quality. We are proud to have given our contribution in these two days which saw the discussion between the Government and sector operators. We sincerely hope that these opportunities can be repeated in the future.”

Rocco Lopardo, Vice President of the IMF and Coordinator of the Tourist Commission: “I thank the Ministry of Tourism for inviting the IMF Tourism Commission to this International Forum, in which we were able to have a constructive and very positive discussion with the interlocutors of the Government and the sector. I am convinced that motorcycling in all its expressions is one of the greatest representations of Made in Italy and is therefore a fundamental vector for representing Italy abroad. Being able to deal with realities involved in the world of Tourism was important in order to plan our future initiatives with even more awareness”.