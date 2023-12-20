Suara.com – A student named Dinda Fika became a victim of abuse by an unknown person (OTK) on Jalan Inspection Kali Sunter, Rawa Badak Utara, Koja, North Jakarta, on Tuesday (19/12).

The action went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the accounts that uploaded it was the @jakut.info account.

The incident started when Dinda was riding a motorbike on Jalan Cipeucang, Koja, North Jakarta. At that time, Dinda walked towards her house in Kampung Beting, RT4/9, Cilincing, North Jakarta.

“When we arrived at Jalan Cipeucang, suddenly there was a female motorbike rider and her friend whose position was blocking the victim's path. “So the victim then sounded the horn and went straight through,” wrote the account, quoted Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Due to this incident, the perpetrators who were not happy immediately shouted at the victim. Arriving at Jalan Cibanteng, the perpetrator immediately confronted the victim and hit him.

“The perpetrator immediately hit the victim's head and hit the left eyelid, causing injuries,” he explained.

The injured victim was then helped by local residents and rushed to hospital due to an injury to his left eye.

This incident has also been reported to the police with police report number LP/B/1376/X|I/2023/SPKT/ Polres Metro Jakut/Polda Metro Jaya.

“The police are still hunting for the perpetrator who attacked the student,” closed the account.