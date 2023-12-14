For 2024, 50 million euros are planned for the purchase of a new electric or endothermic two-wheeler, with or without scrapping. Let's go see what changes

December 14, 2023

Christmas is fast approaching and is the gift you would like to put under the tree a new motorbike or scooter? Maybe you'd better wait a few more days, let Santa Claus take care of sweets and games for the children and address your requests to the Befana who, in addition to coal, this year brings usEcobonus! For 2024 they will be made available again 50 million euros for the purchase of a new two-wheeler. The funds are intended for the purchase both an electric one and an endothermic one and, in different ways, concern both who will or will not benefit from the scrapping. The aim of the incentive is to help families in supporting the purchase of safer and less polluting vehicles which, in the case of two wheels, also help to improve circulation and decongest traffic and finally encourages the circulation of money and therefore the economy. On the other hand, as we have seen especially with regard to the market for electric motorbikes and scooters, it can create waiting periods and lead to a fluctuating market trend. But let's see how the two-wheel Ecobonus for 2024 will work.

Ecobonus 2024: how does it work?



The allocation mechanism and the criteria remain essentially the same as in 2023. As in the case of cars, the contributions are linked to CO2 emissions, the type of vehicle and the presence or absence of a vehicle to be scrapped. Finally, it is worth pointing out that the 50 million euros are not equally divided between all the models that can be purchased, but 45 are aimed at electric ones and 5 at traditional ones.

As they always are seven categories of vehicles who can access the ecobonus:

L1: electric or endothermic two-wheeled vehicles that do not exceed 45 km/h

L2: three-wheeled vehicles not exceeding 45 km/h

L3: displacement greater than 50 cc and/or speed greater than 45 km/h

L4: three asymmetric wheels with a displacement of over 50cc (for example sidecars) and a speed of over 45 km/h

L5: three wheels with a speed exceeding 45 km/h

L6: light quadricycles under 350 kg

L7: all those vehicles weighing less than 400 kg.

The contribution it will be assigned directly by the seller who has the obligation to register on the Ecobonus platform and book the contribution for each single motorbike sold and confirm the operation within the following 180 days. A discount on the purchase price will be applied to the customer. How big will the discount be?

Ecobonus 2024: what are the contributions for electric motorbikes?



Let us therefore summarize the contributions intended for electric propulsion vehicles falling into one of the previous seven categories:

and contribution equal to 40% of the list price, up to a maximum of 4,000 euros excluding VAT (or 4,880 euros including VAT), with simultaneous scrapping of an L category vehicle approved in environmental classes up to Euro 3; and contribution equal to 30% of the purchase price, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros (or 3,660 euros VAT included), without scrapping.

Ecobonus 2024: what are the contributions for endothermic motorcycles?



How does it change if we want to buy a new two (or three) wheeler but not an electric one? First of all, it is necessary for the retailer to recognize us right from the start a 5% discount. After that we will have available:

and contribution equal to 40% of the list price up to a maximum of 2,500 euros with contextual scrapping of a category L motor vehicle registered for at least one year to the same person who owns the new vehicle or to one of his cohabiting family members.

There is a lot of anticipation for the restart of the Ecobonus in January and especially as regards endothermics, it is very likely that the funds will run out extremely quickly.