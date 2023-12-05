Sales of electric two-wheelers mark the worst month of the year with a boomerang effect of state incentives. Inevitable given that those interested in purchasing remain waiting for the unused funds to be released

December 5, 2023

The electricity market is paralyzed by waiting for state incentives. A bit like in Beckett’s famous play, potential customers of battery-powered two-wheelers have been waiting for months for the funds to be released. Then thanks to seasonality, November closes with the worst result of the yeareven a minus 63.68 percent and just 544 vehicles put on the road. As reported by the Confindustria ANCMA note, the situation of scooters is particularly difficult because they are losing 70.98 percentage points, registering 285 units. “In light of these data – comments the association – the immediate reactivation of the incentives appears necessary, recovering the 5.6 million euros advanced from the 2022 campaign and which have remained unused to date. In view of the foreseeable affirmation of the electric quadricycle market during 2024, the increase in the Ecobouns fund dedicated to the L category appears to be urgent. The electric two-wheeler market in Italy at least is still strongly influenced by the presence or absence of incentives. The funds are there and if the desire is to promote zero-emission mobility it is time to use them and possibly do it in the best possible way.

What are the best-selling models in November?



So let’s update our top 10 of the best-selling electric two-wheel models in Italy from January to November 2023. In a general decline and with few units sold, the ranking takes its time but continues to tell us which models are in any case more welcome in the hope that the sector can grow again as it was doing last spring.

Electric Top 10 January – November 2023



Brand

Model

Segment

ASKOLL

ES1

Scooter 50

911

SEAT

MO ESCOOTER

Scooter

830

TALARIA POWER

TL 4000 STING

Plurimarcia 50

694

LYGIA

PULSE 3 BIG

Tricarri

611

ASKOLL

EVOLUTION ES3

Scooter

578

PIAGGIO

ONE ACTIVE

Scooter

576

BMW

CE 04

Scooter

568

VMOTO SOCO

CPX

Scooter

433

PIAGGIO

VESPA ELECTRIC L3

Scooter

416

YAMAHA

NEO’S EV

Scooter 50

373