We are celebrating the 2023 winners of a championship that is enjoying great growth in the interest of fans. A winning recipe that attracts young promises and seasoned champions riding official motorbikes

December 21, 2023

In 2023 the Italian Motorally Championship demonstrated one ever-increasing vitality and interest. Even if it is a category of competitions with origins far back in time (in 2024 the championship will celebrate 40 years since its first edition) it is clear that the pleasure of engaging in this type of competition is being rediscovered and reaffirmed.

The recipe seems simple and effective, these are competitions that lead riders to discover wonderful territories and a “new” way of doing enduro, in some ways very close to true essence of off-road, more exploratory and adventurous.

Regarding this Championship sponsored by the FMI, the awards ceremony for the 2023 championship has just taken place with all the guests and protagonists of this series of events. One for all Leo Tonelli, catch-all ace who won both the Motorally and RaidTT trophies. The opponents are certainly no small feat given that at the start of the various races there was no shortage of important names such as Jacopo Cerutti on Aprilia, Alex Salvini on Fantic, Alessandro Botturi on Yamaha and again Thomas Marini are Bimota both making their debut in these competitions.

Also protagonists are women with the RaidTT title in their pocket Jasmin Riccius and the Motorally title in the hands of Raffaella Cabini.

Motorally and RaidTT championship, 2023 awards and 2024 race calendar

All things considered, it was a truly stimulating Championship, and the official presence of many motorcycle manufacturers is a clear affirmation of this; it should also be noted that some “rumors” say that Ducati will not even be present for the next 2024 season with the pilot Antoine Meo. In short, more and more irons in the fire and an excellent opportunity to develop a passion for this sport thanks to the participation of true professionals alongside simple enthusiasts.

A beautiful party that provided the opportunity to present the 2024 Motorally calendarfive dates for the Motorally, two for the category Raid TTand a very first appointment in mid-March for the seventeenth edition of Federal School of Navigation in Riotorto in Tuscany. Good job, everyone.

