Dorna intends to maintain the Sprint race in all stages of the world championship: the 2023 novelty has increased interest in MotoGP. But many are convinced that corrections are needed. Here are two interesting voices: Pol Espargaro and Francesco Guidotti

December 19, 2023

Paul Espargaro he is one of the drivers who paid the heaviest price: his injury in Portimao (first race of the season) is not yet completely over and the statistics tell him that the 2023 season, with the double start, has seen a surge in serious accidents.

“In my opinion – Pol told Speedweek – it is not just a coincidence that almost no driver was unharmed this year. We all want more fans in the stands and more followers, certainly, but two departures over the weekend are too many. It's a complicated situation, we want to make our sport more attractive and exciting but we need a compromise, we shouldn't risk so much. A budget is needed after the second year”.

Meanwhile, Pol licks his wounds and talks about how getting hurt at twenty is one thing and getting hurt at thirty is quite another.

“I lost about 60% of the strength in my right shoulder – he reveals – and they are also one centimeter lower: three vertebrae have been broken in half and number eight is half the size of the first one. Without counting the jaw, the right hand, a rib and bruises to a lung”.

A painting that explains how Pol preferred to stop. KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti has always been positive about the Sprintbut does not hide the fact that this year the drivers have been excessively under pressure since Friday, today a key day. His proposal is to establish the Sprint grid with the combination of the two rounds of testing, the one on Friday afternoon and also the one on Saturday morning. And of change the Sunday grid according to the results of the Sprint race.

“We would give the drivers a little more peace of mind: to earn a good position in the Sprint there would also be Saturday morning. And then in Saturday's race the riders would have an additional objective: it would make sense for them push even if they are not among the first. The race would be more beautiful”.

Dorna expressed its satisfaction with the results achieved with the 2023 innovation, but cannot hide that risks have increased and the number of seriously injured riders has risen. The point is: he will actually be working on one revisiting the Format? Let's hope so: the show is important but the health of the riders cannot be secondary.