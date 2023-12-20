In the 2023 finale, there was a lot of talk about Luca Boscoscuro. Not only for the great results obtained on the track, but also and above all for what was happening outside the garage, with Fermin Aldeguer who could have moved to MotoGP with the Ducati of the VR46 team. Boscoscuro was the guest of the show #4chiacchierecon… Here's what he said.

“Aldeguer had a contract with me, but beyond that I truly believe it was the right choice to stay in Moto2. Let's not forget that just two months ago she was in difficulty, it wouldn't have made sense to move to MotoGP: he has plenty of time to do so in 2025 as first choicenot to plug a hole”

In the live broadcast, Luca explained well how things went.

“There was really a possibility that he would go to MotoGP: after the Malaysian GP there was great interest in him, but the contracts must be respected. I never thought that Dorna would intervene to take him away from me, also because there are already too many Spanish riders in MotoGP: I would have feared if my rider had been of another nationality… For me it would have been a disaster to lose him like this in November”

Boscoscuro clarified why he believes it is the best choice for Aldeguer to do another year in Moto2.

“It's true that he won the last four races, but This is not enough to be ready to move to MotoGP, a category where you have to have big shoulders: he still has to complete his journey, especially when there are difficult, everyday moments in a category like MotoGP where all the riders go very fast. Fermin has the potential to do everything, but he must grow and continue his path”

Luca excludes that Aldeguer could be demotivated for having been somehow “forced” to stay in Moto2.

“I spoke to him after the race in Qatar, I explained everything to him and he is an intelligent guy. It's clear that everyone would like to go to MotoGP with a Ducati, but he must believe in his own abilities: Even better offers will arrive. He is convinced of this and it showed in Valencia: it is normal that he is sorry for having missed this opportunity, but he is a kid and let's not forget that in the middle of the season he was going very slowly. We managed to keep him calm, then he began to believe in his own abilities: this made the difference”

In the live broadcast, Boscoscuro also spoke about Alonso Lopez (“He could have won two GPs at the beginning of 2023: he didn't manage to do so and these episodes affected his season. Just as happened to Fermin in 2022. They are young, they have to make the “click” to convince themselves that they are strong”); of Pirelli (“It's difficult to make a judgement: we went fast in Valencia, but it's not a test circuit. The tires are certainly good, but we have to wait before saying that we understood how to exploit them”); of Moto2 (“For me it's a fantastic category”); of Moto3 (“It should be changed, as it is it makes little sense”); of the sprint (“I would like it to be there in Moto2 too”); of Di Giannantonio (“He went strong when he didn't have the contract, I told him so too”) and much more. Obviously also Marc Marquez with the Ducati.

“I don't think he pushed too much in Valencia: he will be one of the great protagonists of 2024”.