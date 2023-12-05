The thirty-six-year-old five-time world champion, now busy with cars and TV commentary, finds Pedro Acosta amusing and was surprised by Marquez’s decision. But if his brother Alex wins the Sprints, Marc can get to the title, luck permitting…

December 5, 2023

Paola Anton, on Marca, interview Jorge Lorenzo all over the fieldfrom the Porsche Supercup which the Majorcan disputes regularly fine to Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta. To start with, despite his historic ambition Jorge doesn’t win with cars. He spreads his arms.

“I have no choice but to be realistic and understand that there are riders with the same experience that I had with the bike, so I’m leaving with a very significant handicap: I don’t have that control, those automatisms that they have already internalized. Even so, however, I am ahead of many drivers who have driven the car all their lives.”

Jorge admits that he would like to race there 24 Hours of Le Mans but it’s complicated, to get there you have to overcome important races or championships. He knows that Valentino will be there next year, at Le Mans, and maybe the two could even meet, but Lorenzo specifies that there are different categories and it would be very difficult to compete in exactly the same conditions. When it comes to the topic of Marc Marquez, Lorenzo admits: he didn’t expect that decision to switch from Honda to Ducati.

“I was surprised, because normally pilots respect the end of the contract. This situation I feel sad for Honda, which is perhaps the brand with the largest budget and the most prestigious history in the championship. Honda and Marquez were a super strong and powerful duo, with a lot of history. The separation is sad, but for Marc’s sake I think having a more competitive bike at this time will be positive.”

He might even win the 2024 world title, Marquez?

“In a championship with more than twenty races anything can happen, the luck or bad luck factor has a lot of influence. But if we take into account what his brother has done, who has already obtained poles and victories at least in the sprint race… Alex in principle is a rider with fewer results, with less talent and magic than Marc. This makes me think that Marc will be able to do better than his brotherwin races, obviously, or even win the title.”

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta? Jorge may have a difficult time but talent and work will sooner or later put him in his rightful place. He doesn’t know how long it will take him to win his first MotoGP race, but it is very likely that he will win it next year, he would bet on it.

“Pedro has a lot of charisma, he’s very authentic, very natural and very funny. He makes me laugh a lot and I think he will become a phenomenon.”

Con Lorenzo, Rossi and Pedrosa -is the question- there was a golden age in motorcycling. What’s missing now? Jorge says many things are

change, that the races are no longer broadcast free-to-air. In Spain four or five million people followed motorbikes, now there are those who don’t want to pay the license fee. The number of spectators has reduced and the new drivers have lost the popularity they had. But seeing Pedrosa and Bautista do theirs wildcard Doesn’t it awaken in him the desire to get back on a motorbike?

“When I retired I had contact with Yamaha but then they decided not to continue. In my opinion, wrongly, but in any case it was their decision and I had to respect it. So I decided to take another path, I do car racing more out of passion than professionalism, because in the end it’s a hobby. And then the television commentator: I do it with great enthusiasm, I like it and in the end it’s not very difficult, because I talk about what I know best and what I like most.”

Jorge, as we know, really likes the topic of money and investments. He ever thought of invest in a MotoGP team or even have a personal one, like Valentino Rossi?

“Never say never, but at this moment in life I really appreciate having as much free time as possible. I like investments, because by doing them well and doing them well you can obtain assets that generate income without having to dedicate time to them, without having to work. Having a team, hopefully you would have some income, but you have to dedicate a lot of time to it and at the moment I don’t feel like it.”