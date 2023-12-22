Pit Beier ready to take a further step to get closer to the top

Despite not having achieved success in the Grand Prix of the MotoGP class of the 2023 season (the only two victories came in the Sprint races in Argentina and Jerez, both thanks to Brad Binder), KTM was the second force in the championship, behind the unattainable Ducati. However, for Pit Beier, Motorsports Director of the Austrian manufacturer, finishing behind the winners is not enough and in an interview with 'Speedweek' he declared that he wanted to imitate the Borgo Panigale team by fielding as many teams and as many bikes as possible on the track.

“The way things are going, I would say that I really want to have a third team – said Beier -. The reason? Simple: having six drivers on the track instead of four has its advantages, we would have more data available to compare and more generally margin of work to react to the progress of our opponents, keeping our talents within the KTM family.”

However, the decision certainly cannot have an immediate effect: “The ideal would be to have our third team in 2025, but to make this happen we have to make a quick decision – explained Beier -. The timing? I would say that within first three, at most four months of 2024, we will need to have clear ideas about what to do.”

KTM raced the 2023 MotoGP world championship with an official team, with Brad Binder and Jack Miller as standard bearers and Dani Pedrosa as wild cards at Jerez and Misano, and also supplied its RC16s to the GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 team, with Augusto Fernandez and Pol Espargaró in track and Jonas Folger to replace the second during the injury stoppage.