MotoGP, KTM against Ducati: “They act like martyrs”

Nervousness in MotoGP due to the new concessions for the 2024 World Championship in the premier class: after the domination in 2023, Ducati is the only manufacturer in band A, will not have wild cards and will have fewer tires for the 2024 tests. In band B there will be no there will be no manufacturer, while KTM and Aprilia have been included in band C, which will have more tires and 6 wild cards. The Japanese, however, ended up in D and will have several more concessions, such as free development of the engines, an extra engine and more tires in the tests.

Ducati especially criticized the inclusion of KTM and Aprilia in band C, provoking a harsh reaction from KTM Motorsport director Pit Beirer: “If there are eight Ducatis on the track, I don't see why they need a ninth bike on the grid. Even if Ducati is unlikely to suffer any damage from the new rules, they are now painting themselves as martyrs…”, he told Speedweek.

“We agree both for the good of the championship and because it obviously helps the promoter, Dorna. And it is right to give the Japanese the opportunity to become competitive again. Ducati has done an excellent job, I have often spoken about it in my interviews lately. In this environment they have gradually found three satellite teams as partners who have voluntarily chosen to focus on the Italian bike.”

Beirer then teased Honda: “Honda won a race in 2023, we didn't. Why don't we get new concessions? Honda should have invested more money in the development of the bike instead of in the riders' salaries.”