The former Spanish driver has devoted himself, like the Doctor, to four wheels

Jorge Lorenzo is having fun. Having concluded his career as a MotoGP rider, he decided to get back into the game, sportingly speaking, with four wheels. Exactly the same choice that one of his great rivals in MotoGP, Valentino Rossi, has made for some time now. A new passion that Jorge Lorenzo is taking quite a bit of.

“When you are in the car you are much more static, you only move your hands and feet. The movement of the body has no influence and the wheels are flat”, his words to Marca where he adds the emotion of having shot for the Porsche tournament Supercup, in Monaco, street circuit: “It was the most complicated experience I’ve ever had. I think it was the most difficult circuit I’ve ever raced on in my entire life.”

Now, taking part in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans is in the sights. Jorge Lorenzo would be delighted to be able to participate. There are already those who dream of a new challenge with eternal rival Valentino Rossi who will be present at the 2024 edition of the great classic: “It would be a curious thing, but I don’t think we were on equal terms. There are different categories, different car brands and it would be very difficult to compete in exactly the same conditions. For now that dream remains. Maybe one day we will meet. You never know.”