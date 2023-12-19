Dorna, the company that holds the commercial rights to the MotoGP, has aimed to definitively penetrate the American market. In this sense, there was no better news than the birth of Trackhouse Racing, which took advantage of the economic collapse of the RNF team to take over two places on the grid.

The structure, presented at the beginning of the month, will maintain all the commitments previously made by the Razlan Razali team, and even strengthen some of them. Thus, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez will be the project's riders in 2024, while the link with Aprilia, the supplier of their bikes, has been extended in a multi-year agreement.

In Dorna's eyes, the entry of the North Carolina-based company onto the scene is another important step in seducing the American public, which is one of the fundamental pillars of the championship's growth strategy. In addition to promotion in North America, to which the new team will undoubtedly contribute, one of the next objectives is the consolidation of MotoGP in the territory.

To this end, it is essential to include a second stage in the United States in the calendar, in the image of the plan that Liberty has carried out with Formula 1, which in three years has gone from holding a single event (Austin) to becoming, with three races (Miami and Las Vegas), the country with the greatest presence on the calendar.

Presentation of the Trackhouse Racing Team Aprilia

Having bid farewell to Laguna Seca in 2013 and Indianapolis in 2015, MotoGP currently only visits Austin, a circumstance that Dorna intends to change in the medium term. Something Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks would be happy to do.

“America is a very large country and having more than one Grand Prix would be useful. Only the announcement and promotion of a new circuit would make MotoGP shine. People are attracted by things they have never seen and I know that Dorna is working in this direction,” said Marks, speaking to Motorsport.com. “I don't know where the talks are, but we are here to help,” added the former NASCAR driver, who acknowledged that there are not many circuits currently approved by the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) at a safety level .

“There aren't many tracks we can go to. We have some great facilities in the United States, but most of them were designed for auto racing,” the Missouri executive continues. “There are a couple of tracks under construction that are probably up to MotoGP standards. Maybe it won't be next year or the year after, but there are several circuits that are positioning themselves to make that possible,” concluded Marks.

Over the past two years, Dorna officials have moved to inspect potential candidates to host a race. One such visit was to Westel, two hours outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where Flatrock Motorsport Park is under construction. The works, which cost around 91 million euros, are expected to be completed in 2024, with the idea of ​​being included in the calendar as soon as possible.

In fact, the circuit's promoters have already signed a letter of intent with Dorna to this end. The Wright brothers' construction company is working side by side with the group led by Hermann Tilke, and the idea is to receive grade II certification from the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), in order to accommodate the majority of competitions, in addition to F1.

