A few hours ago the news in which Aprilia Racing announced the signing for a three-year agreement with the US structure Trackhouse, already a protagonist in the Nascar car championship, as a satellite team for the next seasons in MotoGP. Captained by former rider Justin Marks, the American team will bring the RS-GPs to the track as an Independent Team in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons. The riders Miguel Oliveira and Raùl Fernandez are confirmed on the bikes.

A partnership which will see Aprilia Racing take care of all technical aspects, collaborating closely with Trackhouse Racing on the track and taking care of development during the season, through a dedicated structure which represents an important step forward in Aprilia’s MotoGP project.

The words of Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing

“We are happy and proud to welcome Trackhouse into the Aprilia Racing family. What they have been able to build in a very short time in NASCAR is an extraordinary presentation card, which anticipates what the potential of this partnership is. Credit to Justin Marks and his team , who I met thanks to my long-time friend PJ Rashidi and with whom we immediately had a particular harmony both in terms of technical ambitions and in terms of marketing and communication developments in an important market like the United States. Our commitment will increase significantly, a responsibility that we willingly take on because, I am sure, it will allow us to grow even more.”