The technical director of the Austrian manufacturer responds to Gigi Dall'Igna, who had declared: “Aprilia and KTM were unfair”: “We would have liked everything to remain as in 2023, we just expressed an opinion”. Sterlacchini talks about 2023, 2024, the riders, Acosta, Pedrosa and much more. Also Rossi in Ducati in 2011…

December 22, 2023

After many years at Ducati (from 2001 to 2020), the engineer Fabiano Sterlacchini has moved to KTM since mid-2021, as technical director of MotoGP. A path that is anything but simple, but the growth of the RC16 is evident and in 2023 it was, according to the ranking, the second best bike after Ducati.

Sterlacchini and his men work incessantly to make a MotoGP even more competitive which in 2023 also introduced the carbon frame and other very interesting solutions. The Italian engineer, who has been competing for around 25 years, was the guest of a live broadcast with Livio Suppo where he answered many questions, from Casey Stoner to Valentino Rossi, from Ducati to KTM, up to the many discussed concessions. You can find the video interview on YouTube, here we report Sterlacchini's most interesting assessments.

KTM 2023



“The turning point was when we tested the new engine in the February tests at Sepang, with quite positive comments on the rideability. There has been a major improvement in the engine and aerodynamicswhile I consider the carbon frame something more marginal: it represents a step forward, but it has not led to a significant change in results. We finished second in the constructors' championship and Binder is the first non-Ducati rider in the standings: the balance is positive. There's a bitter taste in the mouth for not having won Sunday's race: we came close at least four times, but we didn't make it. I have a bit of envy for Aprilia who won two races”.

Pilots



“They tried, maybe in some situations something more could have been done, at Silverstone we could have won if we had managed the weekend differently. So yes, the pilots could have done something more, but we too could have done more. Ducati has eight riders, it is statistically easier for there to be one who goes particularly fast on a track: by showing the others the data, everyone can grow. I think Brad is a very strong rider, has yet to complete its journey. Miller was very useful at the beginning of the season, he showed that certain times could be done. At a certain period of the year he lost direction a bit, also because we made him do some fine-tuning tests. In the season finale she found good speed again”

Pedrosa



“How much did Dani influence the development? Very very much. You work really well with him: he's a little engineer inside a pilot. We must truly thank him for his work. When he competed in the two wild cards (Jerez and Misano, ed.) he gave us important confirmations: after the race in Spain I thanked him personally, because his performance made us very aware. He made everyone understand that certain results could be achieved.”

Pedro Acosta



According to Livio Suppo, KTM should have immediately put Pedro Acosta in the official team, moving Miller to Gas Gas.

“You have to be very careful: it is essential to be motivated in this sport. By doing so we risked putting an end to Miller's motivations. I don't know if this possibility has ever been taken into consideration – my job is to make the most competitive bike possible, I don't deal with sporting choices – but I think it's right: Pedro has much less pressure, he has the opportunity to grow, learn, understand. He has time for the official team. Now in Gas Gas there are many KTM technicians, the quality of Tech3 has grown a lot in the last season. We can still improve and we are working on it. Acosta is a really strong guy, with a winning mentality: let's not forget that he is only 19 years old: I really like his attitude, Pedro is very cynical, he has a surprising attitude. In modern MotoGP the strongest riders are those who combine intelligence with talent, as for example Dovizioso did a few years ago and Bagnaia now”

Carbon frame



“Significantly more delicate than aluminium. We have systems to check whether, after an accident, you have suffered any damage. It's a bit long process, but it's worth it.

Advantages: the first is the weight, the specific stiffness of carbon is very high, 4-5 times higher than aluminium. Cost? It's not that much higher than aluminumI expected a bigger difference.”

Tire pressure



“It is not easy. Many propose to carry out the measurement cold, but even in this case it would be extremely complex and random. The problem is technical: the front tire has too narrow a usage window. Michelin is developing a tire to broaden the operating range, but it is a very complex and complicated topic.”

2024



“In Valencia we tested a few solutions, we are working to bring evolutions to Sepang based on the data that emerged. I expect a KTM at the 2023 level, even better: where we will be doesn't just depend on us. I don't think there is immense margin for development, but I believe that Yamaha and Honda will take a step forward.”

Concessions



Gigi Dall'Igna declared: “Aprilia and KTM want to limit Ducati, are truly incorrect.” Here's how Fabiano Sterlacchini responds.

“There were two possibilities: leave everything as it was or change. We were happy to leave everything as it was. But it was clear that help had to be given to the Japanese manufacturers for the good of the championship; we expressed our opinion, we proposed giving something immediately to Honda and Yamaha, for example one more soft tire for the weekend and one less to Ducati which has eight bikes on the track. We were convinced that this concession would help them immediately. We proposed to limit the number of tires based on the number of riders on the track: this gives a technical advantage. I understand, even if I don't agree, Dall'Igna's reaction. We saw no need to change the concessions and made these proposals. We and Aprilia do not have the benefits of Honda and Yamaha and we maintain the existing development concessions: Dorna's goal is to level performance. It wasn't our goal, we would have left it as it was”

Rossi/Ducati



“Ducati at that time was perhaps not mature enough to have such a cumbersome rider: Valentino certainly could have done better, but the entire Ducati group could have done better.