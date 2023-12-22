Pecco Bagnaia: “The 2023 title is different and more beautiful”

Among the champions celebrated during the 'Campioni in Festa' event, which took place on Friday 15 December at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno to celebrate Ducati's successes in 2023, Pecco Bagnaia certainly could not be missing: the two-time world champion looked back at the season just ended, which gave him a splendid second World Championship in MotoGP.

“It was different, very different, compared to last year – Pecco said in front of reporters at the press conference -. In 2022 there was a point in the season in which we had nothing to lose, we were -91 from the top : when you're in that phase where you absolutely have to win, doing so almost comes easier. From there we would then win four in a row, recovering a lot of points and even managing to control the lead.”

“This year, however, it was a bit the opposite – explained Bagnaia -, we reached +66 and then in Indonesia we also went behind. After Barcelona the situation had become difficult, but we managed to always remain very constant, that was the key. On Sunday we always did well and we managed to achieve a better result than the previous year in my opinion, because I won with the number 1.”

Bagnaia, 27 years old on January 14th, is the third rider to succeed in the feat of repeating himself as world champion in the MotoGP class since the latter took the place of the old '500': only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, before him, they had in fact managed to confirm at least once the title won the previous year.