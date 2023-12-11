The MotoGP World Championship is undergoing changes that could affect its future popularity. The starting grid of the championship will change in the 2024 season due to the arrival of a new team, Trackhouse Racing, an American NASCAR team that has the singer Pitbull among its owners.

Trackhouse will retain riders Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira and will continue to be a satellite team of Aprilia, with which it will seek to forge a closer bond to build a relationship similar to that between Ducati and Pramac Pramac Racing, after it was not allowed to RNF Racing to sign up for next season. This represents a golden opportunity for MotoGP interests in the American country.

The desire of every motorsport discipline, and of course MotoGP, is to penetrate and grow in the United States. Formula 1 has succeeded in this in recent years, thanks to incredible phenomena such as the Netflix series “Drive to Survive”. The MotoGP has forged closer ties with the country’s culture, hiring Dan Rossomondo, a former NBA executive, as Dorna’s new commercial director. But those involved are aware that more needs to be done.

After the presentation of Trackhouse Racing in Milan, Massimo Rivola, CEO of the Noale company, commented that MotoGP “needs” a second Grand Prix in the United States, and that he has already asked the championship officials to do so. But it is an idea that the championship already has in mind. Carlos Ezpeleta, sporting director of Dorna, confirmed this to GPOne.

“Obviously I’m sad to say goodbye to the RNF but, as we all know, there have been financial difficulties,” Ezpeleta began. “At the same time, however, we welcome a new team, very different from the previous one. We want to try to understand how to grow in the United States. When Rossomondo joined Dorna, we found ourselves faced with new dynamics, and now he has arrived also Trackhouse Racing.”

“America is an important market for Dorna, as well as for the manufacturers. Americans must come into contact with the bikes and this must be our mission, because going to Austin for a year and then disappearing is not enough. We have seen what Formula 1 did it, for example, and I believe it is the right path to follow. The World Championship has had many American winners and, in my opinion, we can rediscover these values.”

When asked if MotoGP is interested in a second Grand Prix in the United States, the Spaniard was clear: “We are thinking about it and we are evaluating it. I would like to have two successful races, with a great attraction, where we can attract a large number of fans, without it being two weekends in a row. I think two races in the United States would be fantastic. The problem is, at the moment, we only have Austin as an available circuit.”

Despite the large offer of circuits in the United States, MotoGP currently only travels to the Circuit of the Americas, added to the calendar in the 2013 season. That year the last Grand Prix took place at Laguna Seca, while Indianapolis, which is It was the third event on US soil and continued to be visited until 2015.

Finally, Carlos Ezpeleta also referred to the Sprint format, which was a success in 2023, but which also generated doubts among the drivers, who consider so many races an excessive workload. The Spaniard confirmed that the championship’s plan is to maintain the format, i.e. confirm the Sprint at every Grand Prix, despite requests to continue to do them only in some selected venues. However, he will have to talk about it with the teams first.

“This season has been new for everyone and, in the end, the teams and drivers were able to manage the race weekend better. We like to have the same format for every weekend, considering the impact for fans and TV, given that the numbers were impressive. The Sprint has a different strategy compared to Sunday’s race, so much so that we have seen several winners during the Grands Prix. We will definitely talk to the teams, but our goal is to continue with what we are doing”, he concluded.

Read also: