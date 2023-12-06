Trackhouse Racing announces its arrival in MotoGP with Aprilia

For a couple of days a countdown has been taking place on the MotoGP social networks, which anticipated a “special announcement” which arrived promptly on Tuesday afternoon: the MotoGP World Championship and the premier class welcome Trackhouse Racing, the American brand that will take care of, instead of RNF, the satellite team of Aprilia, with Raul Fernandez and Migual Oliveira riding the Noale manufacturer’s bike.

The American soul of the new team, whose management point of reference is the entrepreneur and (four-wheel) driver Justin Marks, is underlined by the stars and stripes livery of the bike, which stands out on the entire surface of the fairing. The official announcement on the MotoGP channels was anticipated by a post on ‘X’ by the official Trackhouse Racing trophie, which spoke of a “move to two wheels”.

Trackhouse was born as a business-sports idea by Justin Marks and the American artist of Cuban origin, Pitbull (born Armando Christian Perez). As far as four wheels are concerned, the team has been present since 2021 in the top series of Nascar, the Cup Series, in which it has achieved six successes in the first three years of activity (three with Ross Chastain, one with Shane Van Gisbergen and one with Daniel Suarez).

MotoGP therefore confirms eleven teams at the start for 2024: two will be headed by Aprilia (Aprilia Racing and Trackhouse Racing), four by Ducati (Ducati Lenovo Team, Prima Pramac Racing, Gresini Racing MotoGp and VR46 Racing Team), two by Honda ( Repsol Honda and LCR), as well as the KTM factory teams (to which is added the GasGas brand) and Yamaha.