The Spanish champion arrives on the Ducati of Fausto's team, where he finds his brother

December 20, 2023

The highly anticipated presentation of Marc Marquez (pictured with his girlfriend) in the Gresini team now has a place and a date: Saturday 20 January in Riccione, in the Cocoricò nightclub.

Together with the eight-time world champion there will also be the brother Alex, the Moto2 riders Albert Arenas e Manuel Gonzalez and those of MotoE Alessio Finello e Matteo Ferrari.

The event will be concomitant with the presentation from the official Ducati teamscheduled in Madonna di Campiglio from January 21st to 23rd.

Marquez's presentation is one of most awaited in history. It will also be interesting to see livery of the GP23 available to the two Marquez brothers.

The event at Cocoricò in Riccione begins at 5.30 pm with the presentation of the MotoE and Moto2. The MotoGP with the Marquez brothers is scheduled for 6.30pm.