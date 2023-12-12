There are confirmed pairs such as Bagnaia-Gabarrini and Bastianini-Rigamonti but more than a third of the riders on the grid have changed right arm

December 13, 2023

They are decisive figures, they are the pilot’s right arm. The crew chiefs are the most important person for the driver when he returns to the garage. Out of 22 riders present in the 2024 world championship ben otto they have changed their crew chief for the coming year, let’s see all the confirmations and all the changes.

14 driver-chief crew pairings confirmed!



Official Ducati:

Pecco Bagnaia and Cristian Gabarrini

Enea Bastianini and Marco Rigamonti

Pramac:

Jorge Martin and Daniele Romagnoli

VR46:

Marco Bezzecchi and Matteo Flamigni

Gresini:

Alex Marquez and Donatello Giovanotti

KTM:

Brad Binder e Andres Madrid

Jack Miller and Christian Pupulin

Tech 3:

Augusto Fernandez and Alex Merhand

Aprilia:

Aleix Espargaro and Antonio Jimenez

Maverick Vinales and Manu Cazeaux

Aprilia satellite:

Miguel Oliveira and Giovanni Mattarollo

Raul Fernandez and Noe Herrera

Yamaha:

Fabio Quartararo from Diego Gubellini

LCR:

Takaaki Nakagami e Klaus Nohles

8 new driver-chief crew pairs!



Pramac:

Franco Morbidelli and Massimo Branchini

VR46:

Fabio Di Giannantonio and David Munoz

Gresini:

Marc Marquez and Frankie Carchedi

Tech 3:

Pedro Acosta and Paul Trevathan

Yamaha:

Alex Rins and Patrick Primmer

HRC:

Joan Mir and Santi Hernandez

Luca Marini and Giacomo Guidotti

LCR:

Johann Zarco and David Garcia