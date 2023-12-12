There are confirmed pairs such as Bagnaia-Gabarrini and Bastianini-Rigamonti but more than a third of the riders on the grid have changed right arm
They are decisive figures, they are the pilot’s right arm. The crew chiefs are the most important person for the driver when he returns to the garage. Out of 22 riders present in the 2024 world championship ben otto they have changed their crew chief for the coming year, let’s see all the confirmations and all the changes.
14 driver-chief crew pairings confirmed!
Official Ducati:
Pecco Bagnaia and Cristian Gabarrini
Enea Bastianini and Marco Rigamonti
Pramac:
Jorge Martin and Daniele Romagnoli
VR46:
Marco Bezzecchi and Matteo Flamigni
Gresini:
Alex Marquez and Donatello Giovanotti
KTM:
Brad Binder e Andres Madrid
Jack Miller and Christian Pupulin
Tech 3:
Augusto Fernandez and Alex Merhand
Aprilia:
Aleix Espargaro and Antonio Jimenez
Maverick Vinales and Manu Cazeaux
Aprilia satellite:
Miguel Oliveira and Giovanni Mattarollo
Raul Fernandez and Noe Herrera
Yamaha:
Fabio Quartararo from Diego Gubellini
LCR:
Takaaki Nakagami e Klaus Nohles
8 new driver-chief crew pairs!
Pramac:
Franco Morbidelli and Massimo Branchini
VR46:
Fabio Di Giannantonio and David Munoz
Gresini:
Marc Marquez and Frankie Carchedi
Tech 3:
Pedro Acosta and Paul Trevathan
Yamaha:
Alex Rins and Patrick Primmer
HRC:
Joan Mir and Santi Hernandez
Luca Marini and Giacomo Guidotti
LCR:
Johann Zarco and David Garcia
