Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, aims to have two factory 2024 Aprilias next season. He says he has already reached an agreement with Noale and wants to become an absolute reference team in a few years

December 15, 2023

At the beginning of December, announcing the agreement with the US team, which replaces Razali's, Massimo Rivola had already defined the role of the new team as “relevant”. and the level of collaboration between the two parties. Now former American driver Justin Marks, owner of the team, is even more committed.

“We don't want to be a simple Aprilia customer – Marks declared in an interview published on Motorsport.com – but a partner to help her win the title. Our intention is to fight to win races, within three/five years we want to become the best independent team in the paddock. We want to be attractive for the best pilots and the most trained technicians”.

Challenging words, however, Marks, who with the existing contracts has also taken over a large part of the RNF staff, goes further.

“We are putting pressure on Aprilia to have two official bikes already in 2024. It's something that they didn't have in mind in Noale, but now they are working hard to achieve it. The idea is to have both as soon as possible. We will decide in the next two weeks which of our riders will be the first to have the official bikebut the important thing is that both Miguel and Raul have it in the first races. Everything will depend on the speed with which Aprilia is able to produce them“.

Marks himself will lead the team, the director will be Tashidi while Wilco Zeelemberg is the team manager. The American from Trackhouse Racing has signed with Aprilia a multi-year contractgoing beyond the original deadline with RNF which had been set in twelve months, at the end of 2024. Marcks says he is convinced that he has found in Aprilia the perfect brand to enter the top championship with his company and in a short time.