The project with Trackhouse accelerated incredibly in Valencia, also due to the economic problems between Cryptodata and Dorna. The details

December 27, 2023

Negotiation between Aprilia and Trackhouse it was well underway but everything had to materialize in 2025once the relationship with Cryptodata and Razlan Razali ended.

The early breakup with Razali, which officially occurred over the weekend in Valencia, has anticipated all projects. In 10 days the liveries were prepared, the contracts drawn up and signed and, on 5 December, the new team it was presented. On Trackhouse and on meanings We have written many things here about his arrival.

What emerges now, and it is certain even if it is not yet official, is that in 2024 is Miguel Oliveira That Raul Fernandez they will have Official Aprilia 2024.

In short, to make a simple comparison to understand: Trackhouse becomes for Aprilia what Pramac and for Ducati, that is, a second official team.

For Oliveira, the 2024 bike will certainly be ready within the first GP (or perhaps already for the Qatar test) while for Raul Fernandez it should arrive towards mid-season (perhaps at Mugello).

This new chapter in Aprilia's history in MotoGP is significant further growth of the Veneto team: growth not only in terms of importance but also in terms of structures and personnel. Another confirmation of ambitions of the Piaggio Group.