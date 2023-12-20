The Grand Prix Commission has defined the parameters for testing the new fuel, which must be at least 40 percent non-fossil. New exceptions to the minimum age limits in Moto2 and Moto3 have also been added

December 20, 2023

The Grand Prix Commission – which is formed by Carmelo Ezpeleta (president of Dorna), Paul Duparc (FIM), Hervé Poncharal (IRTA) and Biense Bierma (MSMA), in the presence of Mike Webb (IRTA, secretary of the meeting), Carlos Ezpeleta (Dorna), Corrado Cecchinelli (Director of Technology), Jorge Viegas (FIM President) and Dominique Hebrard (FIM CTI Technical Manager) – in a series of remote meetings held in December 2023, approved the following measures:

Fuel specifications for all classes



The 2024 regulations require the use of fuels of at least 40% non-fossil originwithin a process that aims for a totally non-fossil origin starting from 2027. The detailed fuel specification, and related test parameters for 2024, have been agreed by FIM, IRTA, Dorna, official testing laboratories and MSMA, together with fuel suppliers.

Detailed specifications and test parameters will be included in the new regulations (currently being drafted and printed).

Minimum age limits in Moto3 and Moto2



Raising the minimum age established over the last few seasons has interrupted the path of those drivers who had started their career before the introduction of the new rules on age limits, thus preventing their entry into the world championship.

Well the existing exceptions will now be extended: the top three classified in the JuniorGP World Championship and in the Red Bull Rookies Cup will be able to take part in the Moto3 world championship from the moment they are certain of occupying a place in the top three in the JuniorGP or Rookies standings. Even if they have not reached the age of 18, but with the minimum age set at 17.

In Moto2 there is an exception for winner of the Moto2 European championship: he will be able to take part in the 2024 world championship despite not having reached the age limit of 18 years. However, always with the need to be at least 17 years old.

In 2022 an exception was granted to those riders who in the previous season had taken part in the Moto3 or Moto2 world championship at the age of 16 or 17, allowing them to continue racing in the following season. Now the exception is also extended to those drivers who raced in the two classes in 2023 and that they could continue to race next year too.