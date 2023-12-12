Very unfortunate season, that of Pol Espargaro, and in the end he is the one who pays and gives way to the emerging talent Acosta. It’s worth remembering how it happened. After the scary fall that occurred during the first weekend of 2023which took place in Portimao, the Spaniard faced a long and tiring recovery returning to action only in the British GP. Valencia was therefore his last appearance as a regular presence in MotoGP.

Pol crossed the finish line surrounded by friends, family and all those who work with him, who love him and thanked him for his efforts during such a difficult season.

“Honestly – these are his words reported now by the official Dorna website – it is It was a very difficult day, it’s not the last time I’ll be on the line, but obviously I felt some really intense emotions. Every time I raised my head I saw all the people in the stands, I heard the noise, the tension, all my boxing companions around me, as well as everyone I’ve raced with since I was little. I feel very, very lucky to have been with them living my life and trying to achieve my dreams for the last ten years.”

Pol is 32 years old, he made his debut in the 125 world championship way back in 2006, when he had just turned 15. After five seasons in the smallest class, passed in Moto2 he won the 2013 title with six victories. He has been in MotoGP since 2014. First Yamaha, then KTM with two (disastrous) seasons in Honda. His best year in the top class was 2020 with a good series of third places. Not a champion, but an excellent driver, also appreciated for his character and personality.

Naturally one of the first to greet him and congratulate him was his older brother, Aleix.

“Pol has always been my idol – said Aleix – even if I am the older brother of the two. When we arrived in the world championship he went strong straight away, winning races and then the title in Moto2. I have always been close to him, on the starting grid I hugged him and I couldn’t help but cry. It wasn’t easy and the last lap with him was very nice. It’s been a very tough year, it’s impossible to imagine what Pol and we with him have suffered. The injury in Portimao was serious and I am very happy to see him happy and smiling.”

Pol Espargaró admitted that he has not returned to what he was before of the fall and related injury in Portimao.

“I need to rest. I need to recover a bit. For some time I haven’t felt as competitive as I should be, even in terms of physique, but I am aware that we need great results for these young people, who are talented and in great shape If you don’t have all this then you are too far away to enjoy it. I have to recover that part of the Pol that fell in Portimao.”

As mentioned, however, this is not a definitive farewell. Soon Espargaró could race as a wildcard in the Tech3 team.